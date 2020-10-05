Notebook: Celtics field hockey team making progress

The Dublin Jerome field hockey team received an early season confidence boost when it tied Olentangy Orange at 1 on Aug. 24 after losing to the Pioneers each of the past two seasons.

That step forward has been backed up by a consistent set of positive results for the Celtics, who were 6-3-2 overall after losing 2-1 to Bexley on Oct. 1 and 2-2-2 in the COFHL-West Division before facing Olentangy on Oct. 5.

“It wasn’t a win but we tied Olentangy Orange, and it’s been a long time since we’ve been competitive with them,” coach Cara Wolfgram Evans said. “We have just been improving every single game. They’ve done a really good job with their passing game and communication, which has really driven our team to be competitive this season.”

Jerome, which has a 10-member senior class, finds out its district tournament drawing Sunday, Oct. 11. Last season, the Celtics lost in the second round to finish 9-8-1.

Senior midfielder Katelyn Root and junior attacker Sarah Bell have been the team’s leading scorers, with senior defender Maeve Gallagher and freshman goalie Sydney Krasniewski leading the defense.

“Most of these girls have been together for six or seven years, so they do a really good job of knowing where each other is going to go,” Wolfgram Evans said. “Gallagher has done a phenomenal job this year. She’s gotten defensive saves and is definitely a leader on the defense.”

•The Jerome girls volleyball team is hoping to build momentum with the Division I district tournament approaching.

Before facing Marysville on Oct. 6, the Celtics were 4-8 overall and 2-4 in the OCC-Cardinal. In league play, they beat Thomas Worthington 22-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11 on Sept. 10 and Marysville 27-25, 24-26, 26-24, 15-25, 15-12 on Sept. 15.

Jerome has league matches remaining Thursday, Oct. 8, at Olentangy Berlin, Tuesday, Oct. 13, at home against Olentangy and Oct. 15 at Hilliard Darby before beginning the postseason. The district tournament drawing is Sunday, Oct. 11.

Through 11 matches, sophomore Surahbi Srinivasan was leading the Celtics in kills with 148 and digs with 111, junior outside hitter Caroline Zimovan had 113 kills and 83 digs, freshman libero Isabelle Coplan had 103 digs and sophomore setter Brooke Carpenter was leading in assists with 282.

•The Scioto field hockey team defeated Berlin 2-1 in overtime Sept. 30 and Lancaster 2-1 on Sept. 28.

Holland Bell scored both goals against Berlin, and Michelle Hernandez had five saves.

Kimberly Markram scored both goals against Lancaster, with Hernandez (5) and Mafaz Fazzari (3) combining for eight saves.

“The team is doing amazing,” coach Megan Kinnison said. “All the hard work they have been putting in is paying off. We are really seeing our extra weekend practices showing in the games. With their positive energy and strong will to win, I know we will have some highly competitive games coming up.”

Scioto was 3-5-2 overall and 1-4 in the COFHL-West before playing Olentangy Liberty on Oct. 5.

•The Scioto girls tennis team begins the postseason with a Division I sectional Thursday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 10, at Hilliard Davidson.

The top four finishers in singles and doubles advance to district Oct. 15 and 17 at Reynoldsburg.

“All of the players are in a position to make a run at sectional,” coach Sean Gilbert said. “The hope is that everyone will enter the tournament healthy, ready to play to the best of their ability and show the improvement they have made throughout their careers and this season.”

The Irish were 6-8 overall before playing Westerville Central on Oct. 1. They went 5-2 in the OCC-Capital to finish third behind Big Walnut (7-0) and Worthington Kilbourne (6-1).

Scioto closed the regular season Oct. 5 against Berlin.

•The Coffman girls soccer team has picked up where it left off last season when it was a Division I state semifinalist.

After beating Davidson 1-0 on Oct. 1, the Shamrocks were 9-1-2 overall and 2-0-1 in the OCC-Central.

Coffman was 15th in last week’s state poll and third in the area poll behind Watterson and New Albany (tied for first). The district tournament drawing is Sunday, Oct. 11.

Heading into the game against Davidson, the Shamrocks had shut out Orange (1-0 on Sept. 22), Gahanna (9-0 on Sept. 24) and Jerome (4-0 on Sept. 29) consecutively.

Against Jerome, senior forward Addie Vaccari had two goals and junior midfielder Julia Flynn and sophomore forward Ava Cady both scored one.

Through 11 games, Vaccari and senior forward Catherine Zugaro each had nine goals and Flynn had seven.

•Although the Coffman field hockey team didn’t win a game in August or September, the Shamrocks recently have shown signs of improvement.

Coffman lost 1-0 to Lancaster on Sept. 21 and also hung with Jerome before losing 2-1 on Sept. 28.

With a 1-0 loss to Hartley on Sept. 30, the Shamrocks dropped to 0-10 overall and 0-5 in the COFHL-West.

According to coach Emily Goliver, Coffman sometimes has played “three really good quarters and then gives up two goals in two minutes.”

Senior defender Ellie Esterer and senior goalie Leah Finley have been leading the defense, with senior midfielder Abbey Harpster being the top offensive threat, according to Goliver.

