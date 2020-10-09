Dublin police beat: Oct. 9

ThisWeek group

Gift cards worth a total of $8,500 were reported stolen at 8:21 p.m. Sept. 30 on the 5000 block of Thornhill Lane, according to the Dublin Police Department.

The cards were for multiple retail stores, according to the police report.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

• A debit card was reported stolen at 11:19 a.m. Sept. 29 from a vehicle parked on the 6900 block of Dublin Village Drive.

• Alcohol was reported stolen at 11:51 a.m. Sept. 27 on the 3700 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

• Credit and debit cards, a wallet, personal documents and consumable goods were reported stolen at 8:28 a.m. Sept. 27 from a vehicle parked on the 6200 block of Deeside Drive.

• Sports equipment totaling $828 was reported stolen at 9:48 a.m. Sept. 26 on the 8700 block of Muirfield Drive, and a 38-year-old man was charged with receiving stolen property Sept. 28 on the 2400 block of Jackson Pike.

• A 65-year-old woman was charged with petty theft Sept. 26 at the Dublin Police Department, 6565 Commerce Parkway.

• A 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were charged with marijuana drug abuse Sept. 25 on the 4400 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

• A 48-year-old man was charged with assault Sept. 25 on the 5500 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard.