Notebook: Dublin Jerome football team falls at Marysville in playoff opener

At the start of an abbreviated regular season for the Jerome football team, coach Bob Gecewich expected Marysville and Olentangy to emerge as the teams to beat in the realigned OCC-Cardinal Division.

Gecewich’s prediction turned out to be accurate as the Monarchs and Braves met in the regular-season finale to determine the league champion.

Marysville earned its first league title since 2007, defeating Olentangy 28-7 on Oct. 2 to finish first in the league at 4-1 as Olentangy, Hilliard Darby and Olentangy Berlin all tied for second at 3-2.

The Celtics, who lost 31-12 to Marysville on Sept. 11, went 2-3 in the league to finish fifth ahead of Thomas Worthington (0-5).

Tenth-seeded Jerome had a chance to avenge that loss to the Monarchs in a first-round matchup in the Division I, Region 2 playoffs Oct. 9, but seventh-seeded and host Marysville won 35-14.

Jerome to 2-5 overall. Ryan Miller completed nine of 17 passes for 119 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions before leaving the game early in the fourth quarter with a leg injury.

Preston Everhart rushed for 71 yards and a score on 12 carries.

The Monarchs will visit second-seeded Clayton Northmont on Friday, Oct. 16.

The Celtics lost to visiting Darby 28-27 on Oct. 2 as Miller completed 13 of 22 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown and added 50 yards rushing and two touchdowns on nine carries.

•The Jerome boys cross country team is looking to build on a pair of strong performances late in the regular season.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, the Celtics will compete in the OCC-Cardinal meet at Hilliard Davidson.

The Celtics were third (108) of 15 teams behind Davidson (51) and Upper Arlington (97) in the Group B race of their home Celtic Clash on Sept. 26, as freshman Sam Ricchiuti finished fourth in 15 minutes, 36.4 seconds.

In the 15-team Bear Den Dash at Olentangy Berlin on Oct. 3, Jerome scored 63 points to capture the title as Ricchiuti was second (15:42.4) behind Coffman sophomore Liam Shaughnessy (15:35.3).

Rounding out the Celtics’ top seven were sophomore Josh Razor (ninth, 16:02.4), senior Gunnar Grass (15th, 16:18.4), juniors Carson Smith (18th, 16:25.3) and David Hartman (19th, 16:25.5), senior Andrew Bartsch (39th, 17:01.5) and junior Rishikesh Makineni (47th, 17:15.6).

The girls team also was third (141) in the 15-team Celtic Clash behind Davidson (57) and UA (105) in the Group B race.

At the 13-team Bear Den Dash, Jerome placed fourth (126) behind Coffman (49), Berlin (110) and UA (124) as junior Ava DiMasi was eighth (19:52.3).

Also competing for the Celtics were freshman Elizabeth Speeny (24th, 20:31.20), senior Anna Speeney (25th, 20:33.10), sophomore Ella Corbin (31st, 20:49.7), freshman Tory Wiblin (38th, 21:01.2), sophomore Kerrie Cheng (46th, 21:26.4) and sophomore Cecilia Martyna (60th, 21:52.7).

Following the league meet, the postseason begins for both teams Oct. 24 with Division I district competition at Hilliard Darby.

—Jarrod Ulrey

•Sophomore Jack Gawronski of the Scioto boys golf team earned his first Division I district berth with a strong showing in a 14-team sectional Oct. 6 at Darby Creek.

Gawronski earned the final individual qualifying spot with a 77 as the top four teams and top four individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to the district tournament Oct. 13 at Apple Valley.

“Hard work pays off,” coach Todd Hardesty said. “Jack committed to long hours and determined preparation in the offseason, and this is his reward.”

David Perry (84), Wyatt Bowen and Ellessar Petros (both 88) and Alex Rath (90) also competed at sectional for the Irish, who finished ninth (337) as St. Charles (297) won.

At district, the top two individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to state Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

The girls team closed its season by finishing 11th (478) in an 11-team sectional Oct. 6 at Royal American behind champion Jerome (322).

Senior Alex Kopelcheck led the Irish with a 108, followed by junior Natalia Kantner (115) and senior Mackenzie Wood (118).

“While it wasn’t the final score that we were hoping for at sectional, the girls showed a lot of individual progress throughout the season and they were always positive no matter the result,” coach Matt Bickley said.

Juniors Sophia Butler and Preshecca Ragavan and freshman Lucia Bendure-Goodyear also are eligible to return.

—Frank DiRenna

•The Scioto girls soccer team is gearing up for what it hopes is a long postseason run.

The Irish were 7-4-2 overall before playing Lancaster on Oct 10, as they had won two consecutive games.

Scioto was 4-1-1 in the OCC-Capital before closing league play Oct. 13 against Westerville North.

Elena Charria, Rachel Fullerton and Tiffany Trinh each scored in a 3-0 win over Newark on Oct. 3.

Fullerton scored two goals and Morgan Jarvis and Devin Keidel each added one in a 4-2 win over Big Walnut on Oct. 6.

The Division I district tournament begins Wednesday, Oct. 21.

—Frank DiRenna

•The Coffman girls volleyball team has another chance to build momentum for the postseason when it travels Thursday, Oct. 15, to Hilliard Bradley.

That match will close the regular season and league schedule for the Shamrocks, who lost to Olentangy Orange 25-23, 25-8, 25-11 on Oct. 6 to drop to 11-5 overall and 3-3 in the OCC-Central.

Coffman, which won its 13th consecutive league title last fall, was swept by Orange and also lost to Olentangy Liberty 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21 on Sept. 10 before getting another shot at the Patriots on Oct. 12.

Sophomore Ella Durham (outside hitter/middle hitter) had three consecutive matches of at least 25 kills before finishing with 11 against Orange on Oct. 6.

Sophomore outside hitter Leah Shumate also has been among the team’s top attackers, with sophomore Annabelle Straty (libero/defensive specialist) and Shumate leading the defense and senior setter Anna Dorenkott leading in assists.

—Jarrod Ulrey

•A strong front pack has guided the Coffman girls cross country team this fall.

On Oct. 3 in the 13-team Bear Den Dash at Berlin, the Shamrocks finished first (49) as senior Abigail Scherer placed fourth in 19:34.4 and freshman Kylie Feeney (19:35.6) and sophomores Morgan Halli (19:38.5) and Olivia Oiler (19:45.0) took the next three spots.

Freshman McKenzie Vick (27th, 20:34.8), junior Kendall Starr (35th, 20:58.4) and sophomore Alexis Marsico (37th, 21:01.0) rounded out the Shamrocks’ top seven.

Coffman is preparing for the OCC-Central meet Saturday, Oct. 17, at Westerville North, with the postseason to begin with Division I district competition Oct. 24 at Darby.

The boys cross country team scored 77 to finish second behind Jerome (63) in the 15-team Bear Den Dash as sophomore Liam Shaughnessy won the race in 15:35.3 and junior Noah Clemens was third (15:48.7).

They were followed by sophomore Will McGraw (22nd, 16:31.7), junior Isaac Frank (23rd, 16.32.6), sophomore Jackson Roe (28th, 16:45), junior Steven Speck (36th, 16:55.3) and sophomore James Nippa (42nd, 17:08.4).

—Jarrod Ulrey

SCIOTO GIRLS GOLF

•OCC-Cardinal standings: Jerome (28-0), Delaware (24-4), Hilliard Darby (18-10), Olentangy Berlin (16-12), Hilliard Bradley (14-14), Scioto (8-20), Worthington Kilbourne (3-25), Thomas Worthington (1-27)

•Seniors lost: Alex Kopelcheck and Mackenzie Wood

•Key returnee: Natalia Kantner

•Postseason: 11th (478) at sectional behind champion Jerome (322)