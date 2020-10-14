Dublin City Council restricts short-term rentals to twice a year

Dublin property owners who offer short-term housing rentals, popularized by such online-rental businesses as Airbnb, will be limited in the number of nights per year that they may rent their homes or rooms to guests.

The change is just one part of a new chapter in city code Dublin City Council members approved 7-0 on Oct. 12.

Council members in January tabled an ordinance pertaining to short-term rentals to refer it to the community-development committee.

According to an Oct. 6 memo to council, owners now are permitted to rent their rooms or homes only twice per year, in periods of up to one week per rental.

The new regulations require property owners to complete an application to register with the city’s planning director to rent a room or dwelling in a short-term manner.

The owner also has to submit a supplemental form to the city before each rental period that identifies the length of the rental and the number of people and number of vehicles that will be present. The planning director has the authority to inspect the rental units, as well.

Penalties for nuisance calls to the property would result in a 6-month suspension for the first offense, a one-year suspension for the second offense and a permanent suspension for the third offense.

First-time offenses for failure to register with the city are capped at a $250 fine, but subsequent offenses could result in $1,000 fines.

Jennifer Readler, Dublin’s law director, in December said the proposed legislation is a good balance between allowing such rentals while preserving the character of Dublin neighborhoods. Columbus also requires registration for short-term-rental hosts, and Upper Arlington banned short-term rentals, she said.

Several residents discussed concerns about increased traffic and the number of parked cars in relation to short-term rentals during a community-development meeting last November, according to Readler.

Council member Andy Keeler said the legislation is intended to protect neighborhoods.

“I think it's clear that we want to preserve residential neighborhoods as residential neighborhoods,” he said.

