Dublin K-8 students slated to begin full in-person learning Nov. 2

Beginning Nov. 2, Dublin City Schools students in grades K-8 who are not enrolled in the district's Remote Learning Academy will return to full-time in-person learning at their school buildings.

Students presently are in a hybrid-learning model, in which 50% of students are in buildings on certain days of the week.

School board members on Oct. 14 voted 4-1 to approve a resolution to adjust the learning model.

Scott Melody, who voted against the resolution, said he believes the district is moving a bit too fast during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"We don't have the data to make all the decisions," he said, adding that he wants to be cautious so district students and staff members are safe.

According to the resolution, K-8 students will begin the full-in learning model Nov. 2.

School board members will consider a transition from hybrid to full in-person learning for students in grades 9-12 on Oct. 26.

Superintendent Todd Hoadley said board members used data from the COVID-19 Analytics and Targeted Surveillance program, or CATS, conducted by Ohio State University to make their decision.

They also were informed by conversations with members from the five medical committees organized by the district, he said.

Although academic and social and emotional challenges at the high school level are "extremely concerning" to staff members, balancing those student needs with medical data is difficult, Hoadley said.

District leaders believe it was most prudent to move forward with K-8 all-in learning, because of the higher number of COVID-19 cases at the high school level, he said.

According to the district website, as of Oct. 9, 26 COVID-19 cases were confirmed at the district. The number of self-quarantines totaled 115.

Further, three Coffman students had confirmed COVID-19 cases, and the school had 23 student self-quarantines. At Jerome, two students and one staff member had confirmed COVID-19 cases, and three students and three staff members were self-quarantined. Five Scioto students had confirmed COVID-19 cases, and the school had 16 student self-quarantines.

Davis Middle School had the highest number of confirmed cases among the four middle schools, with three confirmed student cases and two confirmed staff cases.

Of the 14 elementary schools and the Early Childhood Center, Eli Pinney Elementary School was the building that had the highest number of confirmed case numbers, with two students and two staff members.

