Dublin police beat: Oct. 16

ThisWeek group

Vandalism was reported at 12:28 p.m. Oct. 2 at a residence on the 8400 block of Trails End Drive, according to the Dublin Police Department.

The homeowner told police someone threw several pieces of rebar and a drill battery into his pool, according to the report.

He also showed officers a large picture window that was broken into small pieces, with a small hole consistent in size with a BB or a pellet.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

• A handgun was found at 10:35 a.m. Oct. 7 at a business on the 6700 block of Perimeter Loop Road.

• A license plate was reported stolen at 11:16 a.m. Oct. 6 from a vehicle on the 5900 block of Wilcox Place East..

• Officers at 7:48 p.m. Oct. 5 responded to a report of a robbery in progress at a business on the 6500 block of Perimeter Drive. Electronics valued at $1 were reported stolen.

• A 23-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Oct. 4 at West Bridge Street near North High Street.

• A 49-year-old man was charged with OVI Oct. 4 at state Route 33 westbound and Interstate 270 northbound.

• A 20-year-old man was charged with marijuana drug paraphernalia Oct. 4 on the 300 block of Clover Lane.

• A 27-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Oct. 4 on the 6400 block of Avery Road.

• A 45-year-old Columbus man was charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and OVI after officers responded to a report of a reckless driver at 10:46 p.m. Oct. 3 at I-270 southbound and state Route 33 eastbound.

• Items totaling $1,739, including electronics, a book bag, a purse, credit and debit cards and an Ohio driver’s license, were reported stolen at 8:14 a.m. Oct. 3 from a motor vehicle parked on the 4200 block of McCune Avenue.

• A 28-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Oct. 3 on I-270 eastbound.

• Two gold rings valued at $12,600 in total were reported stolen at 12:09 p.m. Oct. 2 from a residence on the 6000 block of Glenbarr Place.

• A 53-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Oct. 2 on the 4300 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

• A 54-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Oct. 2 at Avery Road and Muirfield Drive.