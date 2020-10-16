Dublin's North Market Bridge Park adds four tenants

With just weeks remaining before it opens, Dublin's North Market Bridge Park has announced four new tenants.

The additions bring the total announced tenants to 15, with 20 estimated spots to be filled.

The market, on the first floor of a new building in Dublin's Bridge Park development, will be a modern version of the original North Market on Park Street in downtown Columbus.

Joining the lineup are:

• Bake Me Happy, a gluten-free, wholesale and retail bakery and coffee shop. It is run by Letha Pugh and Wendy Miller Pugh and has operated in the Merion Village neighborhood since 2014.

"Letha and I are excited to join the North Market family in Dublin, so we can expand our reach to our fans up north," Wendy Miller Pugh said in a news release.

• BREaD Bakery + Café, the first brick-and-mortar operation of Fromagerie. The bakery specializes in yeasted and sourdough breads and was launched by Kim Hendrix.

"What a thrill it is to join the North Market Bridge Park," said Hendrix. "Our new Fromagerie BREaD Bakery + Café is the perfect place to extend our reach."

• Hoyo's Sambusas & Juices, a sister restaurant to Hoyo's Kitchen in the original North Market. This Hoyo's will focus on sambusas, fried pastries wrapped around a filling, and fresh juices.

"Having a stand-alone sambusa and juice shop has been a lifelong dream of ours, and to take this next step with our partners at North Market is a perfect match,” said Mohamed Hassan, one of Hoyo's founders.

• The Pit BBQ Grille, a Dublin version of the restaurant founded by former Ohio State University football players in 2016 on Parsons Avenue specializing in meats, sides and homemade sauce.

"We are excited to bring our family recipes to the Dublin market and serve the people," said Bryant Browning, who operates the restaurant with Chimdi Chekwa, D’Andre Martin and Mike Johnson.

The four tenants join 11 previously announced tenants, several of them with connections to the original North Market: Black Radish Creamery, Bubbles The Tea and Juice Company, Coastal Local Seafood, Dos Hermanos, Falafel Kitchen, Kintsugi Sushi Bar, Lan Viet, the Little Kitchen, Market Bar, Pasta Ditoni's and Reuse Revolution.

