Notebook: Dublin Coffman girls golf team advances to state

Jarrod Ulrey

ThisWeek

For the first time since 2015, the Dublin Coffman girls golf team is headed to the Division I state tournament.

The tournament is Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, on Ohio State’s Gray Course.

The Shamrocks finished fourth at district in 2018 and third last year before breaking through with a runner-up finish by shooting 322 on Oct. 13 at New Albany Links. Coffman was second behind New Albany (294), as the top two teams advanced.

“You wonder if you’re ever going to get the opportunity to get back (to state), but I felt like we were the second- or third-best team in the state,” coach Randy Patton said. “This is the day that you prove it, and this was a battle. I knew it was going to be competitive, and they got what they deserved. They worked their tails off.”

Ellie Lim shot a 72 to share medalist honors with New Albany’s Anna Ritter. Annika Manjunath finished 11th (78) followed by Ava Guilliams (81), Alex Dere (91) and Megan Kestner (94).

The boys team closed its season with an eighth-place finish (319) in the district tournament Oct. 13 at Apple Valley.

Freshman Ryan Schiefferle shot 7, followed by juniors Klay Redman (79), Ryan Seidensticker (79) and Gabe Guthrie (84) and freshman Luke Warner (84).

The team had no seniors.

•After shooting 298 to win the Division I sectional Oct. 6 at Denison Golf Club ahead of Olentangy Orange (306), the Jerome boys golf team shot 302 but finished runner-up behind the Pioneers (298) as both teams advanced to state.

The state tournament is Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, on Ohio State’s Scarlet Course, and the Celtics are three-time defending champions.

At the district tournament, junior Brett Podobinski shot 71 to finish runner-up, with seniors Tyler Groomes and Ryan Miller tying for 13th (76), senior Jack Kuhlman tying for 30th (79) and senior Jake Yarbrough tying for 51st (83).

Last fall, Groomes and Yarbrough competed at state, and Podobinski was the No. 6 player.

“It would be great if we could (win) four (state titles) in a row,” Podobinski said. “I’m excited for my first time playing at Scarlet.”

The girls team shot 322 to win the sectional title Oct. 6 at Royal American and followed with a 324 to place third at the district tournament on Oct. 13 at New Albany Links, but only the top two teams advanced to state. Moving on were New Albany (294) and Dublin Coffman (322).

Sophomore Audrey Ryu, who placed third at the sectional with a 72, and junior Emma Sparling each shot 77 at district to tie for ninth.

Also competing at district were seniors Izzy Adams (82) and Lindsay Mayo (88) and freshman Mia Ringger (96).

Another player eligible to return is freshman Addie Yarbrough.

–Jarrod Ulrey

•The Jerome girls tennis team was represented at the Division I district tournament Oct. 15 and 17 at Reynoldsburg by the doubles team of sophomore Ella Oleson and freshman Lydia Foster.

The top four in doubles advanced to the state tournament, which will be held Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

At the sectional Oct. 8 and 10 at Upper Arlington, Oleson and Foster finished fourth.

Also competing at the sectional for the Celtics in doubles was the team of Ashley Tarrant and Sudi Pelluru, which lost in a quarterfinal.

In singles at the sectional, Adayla Coakley lost in a quarterfinal, Sanjana Mangapuram lost in the second round and Audrey Cook lost in the first round.

–Jarrod Ulrey

•The Coffman girls tennis team had one doubles team and two singles players advance out of the Division I sectional Oct. 8 and 10 at Hilliard Davidson.

Dasha Chistyakova and Pritika Ghosh-Choudhuri in singles and the doubles team of Ria Singhal and Emily Yoshino competed at district Oct. 15 and 17 at Reynoldsburg.

Chistyakova was first and Ghosh-Choudhuri was third at the sectional, and Singhal and Yoshino also were sectional champions

The top four in singles and doubles at district advanced to the state tournament, which will be Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

–Jarrod Ulrey

•Scioto girls tennis coach Sean Gilbert was pleased with how his team responded this season amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Irish finished 6-9 overall and went 5-2 in the OCC-Capital to finish third behind Big Walnut (7-0) and Worthington Kilbourne (6-1).

“A lot was asked of the players this season,” Gilbert said. “They were asked to follow strict COVID guidelines while still playing at a high level. I’m proud of the way the players responded, and I’m convinced this unique season pushed the players to develop strong habits and skills that they will use for the rest of their lives.”

Junior Aayushi Patel was first-team all-league at third singles, and senior Ashima Srivastava (first singles) and junior Megha Joish (second singles) were third-team.

In a Division I sectional Oct. 8 at Hilliard Davidson, Patel and Srivastava each went 1-1 and Joish was 0-1.

In doubles, senior Khushi Patel and junior Faith Smith lost their only match as did freshmen Mio Awano and Cassandra Phrakornkham.

–Frank DiRenna

•Sophomore Jack Gawronski capped the season for the Scioto boys golf team by competing in his first Division I district tournament Oct. 13 at Apple Valley.

Gawronski shot an 80 to tie for 35th in the 72-player field.

Gawronski was first-team all-OCC-Capital, finishing second (77 average) behind Worthington Kilbourne’s Mark Towns (75) for Player of the Year honors.

Junior Wyatt Bowen and sophomore Alex Rath (both 86 averages) were honorable mention all-league.

Junior David Perry and sophomore Ellessar Petros also are eligible to return.

“We’re so thankful we had a complete season, and a much-improved one, too, as every returning player lowered their average by at least five shots,” coach Todd Hardesty said. “The future is bright for the Irish varsity golf team.”

–Frank DiRenna

COFFMAN BOYS GOLF

•OCC-Central standings: Orange (18-2), Liberty (18-2), Dublin Coffman (11-9), Upper Arlington (8-12), Hilliard Davidson (5-15), Hilliard Bradley (0-20)

•Seniors lost: None

•Key returnees: Gabe Guthrie, Klay Redman, Ryan Schiefferle, Ryan Seidensticker and Luke Warner

•Postseason: Third (312) at sectional behind champion Olentangy Liberty (297); eighth (319) at district behind champion Orange (298)

JEROME GIRLS GOLF

•OCC-Cardinal standings: Jerome (28-0), Delaware (24-4), Hilliard Darby (18-10), Olentangy Berlin (16-12), Hilliard Bradley (14-14), Scioto (8-20), Worthington Kilbourne (3-25), Thomas Worthington (1-27)

•Seniors lost: Izzy Adams and Lindsay Mayo

•Key returnees: Mia Ringger, Audrey Ryu and Emma Sparling

•Postseason: First (322) at sectional; third (324) at district behind champion New Albany (294)

SCIOTO BOYS GOLF

•OCC-Capital standings: Worthington Kilbourne (21-0), Delaware (24-3), Big Walnut (19-8), Scioto (16-11), Westerville North (13-14), Canal Winchester (8-19), Westerville South (4-23), Franklin Heights (0-27)

•Senior lost: Gavin Smith

•Key returnees: Wyatt Bowen, Jack Gawronski and Alex Rath

SCIOTO GIRLS TENNIS

•Record: 6-9 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Big Walnut (7-0), Kilbourne (6-1), Scioto (5-2), Delaware (4-3), North (3-4), South (2-5), Canal Winchester (1-6), Franklin Heights (0-7)

•Seniors lost: Khushi Patel and Ashima Srivastava

•Key returnees: Megha Joish and Aayushi Patel