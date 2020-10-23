Dublin reverses decision, will keep students in hybrid mode until 2021

Dublin City Schools students who are not part of the Remote Learning Academy will continue to learn in the district's hybrid model until at least Jan. 1, according to Superintendent Todd Hoadley.

This reverses a recent decision by the school board.

School board members on Oct. 14 voted 4-1 to approve a resolution that would have students in grades K-8 return to full-time, in-person learning beginning Monday, Nov. 2.

Previous story:Dublin K-8 students slated to begin full in-person learning Nov. 2

The board had been slated to consider a transition from hybrid to full in-person learning for students in grades 9-12 on Monday, Oct. 26.

Students presently are in the hybrid-learning model, in which 50% of students are in buildings on certain days of the week.

Hoadley said COVID-19 coronavirus data detailing cases in the district's geographical area was the driving force behind the revised decision.

"It's our continual goal to allow our kids to come back safely in our schools," he said.

Hoadley said the district regularly examines data from the COVID-19 Analytics and Targeted Surveillance program, or CATS, conducted by Ohio State University to determine what learning mode is safest for students. Staff and school board members also regularly meet with members from the five medical committees organized by the district, he said.

Hoadley said the district decided to wait until at least January to discuss switching learning modes so district families would not have to worry about impending changes during the holidays.

During November and December, the district will continue to monitor data and refine the rubric it uses to help determine the best learning mode for students, he said.

