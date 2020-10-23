Many local ballots will include levy requests

A fire levy for Jerome Township residents and a countywide levy for Dublin residents who live in Franklin County are among the races and issues that will be included on general-election ballots Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Jerome Township residents will vote on a request to renew a 2.9-mill levy originally approved in 2011 and to add 2.9 mills.

This is the third time in 12 months a fire-levy request has been on the ballot.

Voters rejected a 5.5-mill, five-year levy request in November 2019 and a 3.5-mill, five-year request in April.

Township property owners pay a bit less than $183.73 annually per $100,000 of home valuation for fire and emergency-medical services, said fire Chief Douglas Stewart. If the levy were to be approved in November, it would add about $100 more per year to their tax bills, he said.

Meanwhile, many Dublin residents will help decide a property-tax increase to support the Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Board of Franklin County.

The issue on the Nov. 3 ballot is a renewal of the board's five-year, 2.2-mill levy, plus an additional 0.65 mill.

Combined, the 2.85 mills would generate about $81 million annually and cost homeowners about $83 annually per $100,000 of home value – $60 for the current levy and $23 for the new millage.

Although Election Day is Nov. 3, overseas and military absentee voting began Sept. 18 and early in-person and mail-in absentee voting began Oct. 6, according to the Ohio Secretary of State's Office voting schedule.