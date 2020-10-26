Notebook: Dublin Jerome runners sweep league championships

The overall improvement throughout the Dublin Jerome cross country program was on display during the OCC-Cardinal Division meet Oct. 17 at Pickerington Central.

After the girls finished fifth and the boys were runners-up last season, both teams captured league championships.

“We’re really, really proud of how they did,” girls coach Kaitlyn Willette said. “We always tell them to run as a team, run as a pack, and we had a pack of four running together for pretty much the whole race. We were happy that worked as a team and pushed each other and it was just a really good day.”

Freshman Ellie Speeney finished fifth in 20 minutes, 17 seconds. She was followed by Ava DiMasi (eighth, 20:41.8), Megan Keys (ninth, 20:42.6), Anna Speeney (10th, 20:43.5), Ella Corbin (13th, 20:53.9), Tory Wiblin (15th, 21:11.7) and Ally Keys (22nd, 21:44.1).

The girls competed in the Division I, district 3 meet Oct. 24 at Hilliard Darby, with the top six teams and top 24 runners advancing to the regional Saturday, Oct. 31, at Pickerington North.

The boys ran in the district 2 meet. The top five teams and top 20 individuals advanced to regional.

The boys team also was led by a freshman, Sam Ricchiuti, in the league meet as he was second in 16:08.3 and followed by Josh Razor (fourth, 16:30.2), Gunnar Grass (sixth, 16:47.1), Carson Smith (ninth, 16:57), David Hartman (10th, 17:05), Rishikesh Makineni (22nd, 17:33.9) and Andrew Bartsch (25th, 17:36.9).

“Winning the OCC meet is exciting for our team,” coach Dave Wadenstierna said. “It’s the first time we’ve earned this title since 2013. We’re (continuing) our quest to make it to the state meet.”

•The Scioto boys and girls cross country teams used balanced efforts to win OCC-Capital titles Oct. 17 at Westerville North.

The boys (32) finished ahead of second-place Worthington Kilbourne (54) as Ali Latif was second (16:23.33) to lead the way. Spencer McClellan was third (16:25.89), followed by Trevor Page (seventh, 16:53.33), Reece Page (eighth, 16:59.08), Bryce Page (13th, 17:27.12) and Weston Day (16th, 17:39.01).

The Irish competed in the Division I, district 3 meet Oct. 24 at Darby, with the top six teams and top 24 runners advancing to regional Saturday, Oct. 31, at Pickerington North.

Audrey Bannister won the girls meet in 19:05.45 as Scioto (63) outdistanced second-place Canal Winchester (79). Maddy Johnson was third (19:21.47), followed by Selah White (fifth, 19:46.2), Mei Harter (25th, 21:28.41) and Megan Hartman (29th, 21:50.69).

Scioto competed in the district 1 meet, with the top five teams and top 20 runners advancing to regional.

—Frank DiRenna

•The Coffman boys and girls cross country teams earned runner-up finishes in the OCC-Central meet Oct. 17 at Westerville North.

The boys scored 68 points to finish behind Hilliard Davidson (32) as Liam Shaughnessy was third (15:49.9), followed by Noah Clemens (fourth, 15:55.2), Isaac Frank (19th, 16:53), Will McGraw (21st, 16:56.8), Jackson Roe (26th, 17:05.8), Broderick Spurgin (27th, 17:07.5) and Steven Speck (28th, 17:17.8).

The girls scored 67 points to finish behind Davidson (18) as Kylie Feeney was fifth (19:11.3), followed by Olivia Oiler (11th, 19:42.9), Morgan Halli (14th, 19:52.8), Abigail Scherer (17th, 20:04.6), Alexis Marsico (25th, 20:38.1), Kendall Starr (36th, 21:17.1) and Maribel Pagan (38th, 21:38).

—Jarrod Ulrey

•The Coffman boys soccer team seemed to be hitting its stride as the postseason began.

Before opening the Division I district tournament Oct. 22 at home against 40th-seeded Lancaster, the Shamrocks had won four in a row, with shutouts in each game.

Coffman, which was seeded 12th for the postseason, improved to 7-4-4 by defeating the Golden Gales 6-1. The Shamrocks advanced to play fourth-seeded Pickerington North in a district semifinal Oct. 27, with the winner playing third-seeded Olentangy Liberty or 14th-seeded Darby in a district final Saturday, Oct. 31, at the home of the better-seeded team.

The district champion plays in a regional semifinal Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Ryan Sommerfield (7 goals, 3 assists) and Andre Roberts (3 goals, 4 assists) led the offense during the regular season.

—Jarrod Ulrey

•The Jerome girls tennis doubles team of sophomore Ella Oleson and freshman Lydia Foster reached the quarterfinal round in the Division I district tournament Oct. 15 at Reynoldsburg before losing 0-6, 6-4, 6-3 loss to Olentangy’s Sydney Nickel and Archita Sriram.

They were the only representatives at district for the Celtics, who finished 12-3 overall and 5-0 in the OCC-Cardinal to capture their 17th consecutive league championship despite losing their top four players from last season.

Junior Audrey Cook and freshman Adayla Coakley, who competed in singles at sectional, and juniors Giovanna Ozoude and Erin VanHuffel are others eligible to return.

Seniors on the team were Sanjana Mangapuram, who competed in singles at sectional, and Sudi Pelluru and Ashley Tarrant, who teamed in doubles at sectional.

—Jarrod Ulrey

JEROME GIRLS TENNIS

•Record: 12-3 overall

•OCC-Cardinal standings: Jerome (5-0), Olentangy (4-1), Olentangy Berlin (3-2), Marysville (2-3), Hilliard Darby (1-4), Thomas Worthington (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Sanjana Mangapuram, Sudi Pelluru and Ashley Tarrant

•Key returnees: Adayla Coakley, Audrey Cook, Lydia Foster and Ella Oleson