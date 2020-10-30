Dublin Police Beat: Oct. 30

ThisWeek group

A vehicle and other items were reported stolen at 9:14 a.m. Oct. 21 on the 5200 block of Betonywood Place, according to the Dublin Police Department.

An unlocked SUV was stolen from the driveway of a residence, according to the police report.

Another vehicle was rummaged through, and a $500 ignition key was reported stolen.

A third vehicle was entered, but nothing was reported stolen.

The total value of stolen property was $10,000.

As of Oct. 30, the SUV had not been reported as recovered.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

• A 36-year-old man was charged with drug paraphernalia Oct. 21 at Sawmill and Hard roads.

• Three bicycles and a locking cable valued at a total of $660 were reported stolen at 9:44 a.m. Oct. 19 from a residence on the 5800 block of Ebner Circle. A resident on the 5700 block of Ebner Circle also told an officer at 10:35 a.m. Oct. 19 that his son’s bike valued at $160 was missing.

• Alcohol totaling $52.98 was reported stolen at 4:33 p.m. Oct. 18 from a business on the 200 block of West Bridge Street.

• A prescription drug, $100 and a gift card, all worth a total of $151, were reported stolen at 2:28 a.m. Oct. 18 from a vehicle parked on the 6600 block of Longshore Street.

• A trailer, a portable generator, a spare tire and tools, all worth a total of $9,850, were reported stolen at 11:44 a.m. Oct. 17 from a parking lot on the 6500 block of Shier Rings Road.

• A bicycle valued at $800 was reported stolen at 11:15 Oct. 17 on the 5700 block of Norn Street.