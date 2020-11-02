Notebook: Dublin Scioto field hockey team continues to make progress

Dublin Scioto field hockey coach Megan Kinnison was impressed with her team’s continued growth this season.

The Irish finished 5-10-2 overall and were competitive in several of the losses, leaving Kinnison optimistic for the future. Scioto went 2-15 last season and 2-13-1 in 2018.

“We had two ties that shouldn’t have been ties,” Kinnison said. “They played very well this season. It’s one of the best records the school has ever had.”

Scioto went 2-6 in the COFHL-West Division to finish seventh behind champion Thomas Worthington (8-0).

The Irish closed the season with a 1-0 win over visiting Coffman on Oct. 26.

Seeded 14th in the district tournament, Scioto defeated 15th-seeded Columbus School for Girls 3-1 on Oct. 19 before losing 2-0 to fifth-seeded Upper Arlington in the second round Oct. 21.

Sophomore Michelle Hernandez and freshman Andrea Gasca split time in goal. Another key returnee should be junior midfielder Holland Bell, who has committed to Ohio State.

Others expected back are juniors Aya Bouiri (forward), Mafaz Fazzari (defender), Kimberly Markram (midfielder), Yana Patel (forward), Stephanie Speidel (defender) and Latai Tonga (midfielder), sophomores Rafiah Minna (midfielder/defender/forward), Diana Pablo (midfielder/forward), Krisha Patel (defender) and Krishna Patel (midfielder/forward) and freshman Jennifer Speidel (forward).

•Scioto girls soccer coach Kevin Masterson is already looking ahead to next season after the Irish finished 8-6-2 overall and 4-2-1 in the OCC-Capital.

“We had a good season where we were very competitive and right there at the top of the OCC heading into our last OCC game versus Westerville North,” said Masterson, whose team lost that game 3-2 on Oct. 13. “Sadly, we gave up a goal with 40 seconds left, moving us from second (place) to fourth. We return many players next year and look to remain competitive.”

Seeded 16th in the Division I district tournament, the Irish lost 2-0 to 24th-seeded Jerome in the second round Oct. 24 at home.

Expected to return are juniors Natalie Beasley (midfielder), Rachel Fullerton (forward), Devin Keidel (forward), Kylie Nettles (defender), Sammi Norrod (midfielder), Cameron Robinson (midfielder), Mya Swearengin (forward) and Tiffany Trinh (midfielder), sophomores Elena Charria (midfielder), Madison Fullerton (defender), Morgan Jarvis (midfielder), Lizzy McQuade (midfielder) and Kiarah Richardson (midfielder) and freshman Maddy Johnson (goalie).

—Frank DiRenna

•The Jerome boys golf team is losing four of the five players who competed in the Division I state tournament, where the Celtics finished fourth (618) on Oct. 23 and 24 at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course after winning the past three state titles.

Tyler Groomes, who was the OCC-Cardinal medalist with a 72.75 average, was the top finisher from central Ohio at state with a 150 that tied him for fifth and earned him first-team all-state honors.

The other seniors at state were Jack Kuhlman, Ryan Miller and Jake Yarbrough, with junior Brett Podobinski rounding out the lineup.

Junior Ethan McDonald is another contributor expected to return.

“They never stop fighting,” said coach Joe Flynn, whose team went 20-0 in the OCC-Cardinal and captured its 17th consecutive league championship. “(The seniors) were our leaders. They lead with class and integrity and they’re such a great group of guys. (Podobinski) is the kind of guy who doesn’t get bothered and he’ll be a great leader. Next year hopefully we’ll be back for another (state tournament). We’ve got a stable full of (strong returning players).”

—Jarrod Ulrey

•The Jerome girls volleyball team should return nearly its entire squad after finishing 7-11 overall and 4-6 in the OCC-Cardinal.

Sophomore outside hitter Surabhi Srinivasan led in kills (220), digs (201) and serves received (389), while junior outside hitter Caroline Zimovan was second in kills (166), third in digs (159) and third in serves received (340).

Also playing key roles were freshman libero Isabelle Coplan, who was second in serves received (382) and digs (175), and sophomore setter Brooke Carpenter, who led the Celtics in assists (412).

The only senior was Paulina Esquerra, a defensive specialist.

Other contributors included juniors Shivani Gogineni (outside hitter/right-side hitter), Adeline Racan (defensive specialist) and Paige Wleklinski (middle hitter), sophomores Cali Judge (middle hitter) and Grace Andrews (setter) and freshman Taylor Bahnub (right-side hitter/middle hitter).

—Jarrod Ulrey

•The Coffman girls golf team had its season end with a seventh-place finish (650) in the Division I state tournament Oct. 23 and 24 on Ohio State’s Gray Course.

The Shamrocks made their first appearance at state since 2015 and also were the only team to win a match against New Albany, which won its third consecutive state title. On Aug. 26, Coffman shot 296 and the Eagles carded 299 at Mentel Memorial in the third round of the four-round OCC-Central tournament.

Two of Coffman’s state competitors, Ava Guilliams and Annika Manjunath, were seniors.

“We’ve worked so hard all season,” Guilliams said. “All the bonding we’ve put in is what got us (to state).”

Manjunath averaged 70.3 while earning first-team all-league honors, with sophomore Ellie Lim and Guilliams making the second team and junior Megan Kestner earning honorable mention. Lim also was district co-medalist with a 72 on Oct. 13 at New Albany Links.

Sophomore Sara Mizer and freshman Alex DeRee are others eligible to return.

“The kids had a great year,” coach Randy Patton said.

—Jarrod Ulrey

•The Coffman girls tennis team was represented at the Division I state tournament Oct. 23 at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason by sophomore Dasha Chistyakova, who lost 6-3, 6-1 to Perrysburg’s Sydney Onest in the first round.

Chistyakova was third at district, where she was one of three singles players for Coffman along with senior Cassi Shough and freshman Pritika Ghosh-Choudhuri.

Shough lost in the first round and Ghosh-Choudhuri in the second round.

The doubles team of senior Ria Singhal and sophomore Emily Yoshino lost in the first round.

Juniors Geetha Anne and Anna Krueger also competed in doubles during the postseason, falling in the second round at sectional.

“It’s a big honor for anybody to make it (to state), especially with (Chistyakova advancing) as a sophomore,” coach Brett Hundertpfund said. “Dasha had a great season. I think this won’t be the last time we see her at the state tournament.”

—Jarrod Ulrey

SCIOTO FIELD HOCKEY

•Record: 5-10-2 overall

•COFHL-West standings: Thomas Worthington (8-0), Upper Arlington (7-1), Olentangy Liberty (5-2-1), Jerome (4-2-2), Olentangy (4-4), Olentangy Orange (3-4-1), Scioto (2-6), Coffman (1-7), Olentangy Berlin (0-8)

•Seniors lost: Kayanaat Chaudhry and Fizza Khalid

•Key returnees: Holland Bell, Michelle Hernandez and Kimberly Markram

•Postseason: Defeated Columbus School for Girls 3-1; lost to UA 2-0 in second round of district tournament

JEROME BOYS GOLF

•OCC-Cardinal standings: Jerome (20-0), Berlin (16-4), Marysville (9-11), Thomas (9-11), Hilliard Darby (3-17), Olentangy (3-17)

•Seniors lost: Tyler Groomes, Jack Kuhlman, Logan Menning, Ryan Miller and Jake Yarbrough

•Key returnees: Ethan McDonald and Brett Podobinki

•Postseason: First (298) at sectional; second (302) at district behind Orange (298); fourth (618) at state behind champion Akron Hoban (606)

COFFMAN GIRLS GOLF

•OCC-Central standings: New Albany (19-1), Coffman (16-4), UA (13-7), Marysville (8-12), Canal Winchester (3-17), Hilliard Davidson (1-19)

•Seniors lost: Ava Guilliams and Annika Manjunath

•Key returnees: Alex DeRee, Megan Kestner, Ellie Lim and Sara Mizer

•Postseason: First (331) at sectional; second (322) at district behind New Albany (294); seventh (650) at state behind champion New Albany (586)

SCIOTO GIRLS SOCCER

•Record: 8-6-2 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Delaware (7-0), Westerville North and Worthington Kilbourne (both 5-2), Scioto (4-2-1), Big Walnut (3-4), Canal Winchester (2-4-1), Franklin Heights (1-6), Westerville South (0-7)

•Seniors lost: Marian Krier, Camryn Snyder and Abbey Topetzes

•Key returnees: Rachel Fullerton, Sammi Norrod, Kiarah Richardson and Tiffany Trinh

•Postseason: Lost to Jerome 2-0 in second round of Division I district tournament

COFFMAN GIRLS TENNIS

•Record: 12-6 overall

•OCC-Central standings: UA (5-0), Coffman (4-1), Liberty (3-2), Orange (2-3), Hilliard Bradley (1-4), Davidson (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Cassi Shough and Ria Singhal

•Key returnees: Dasha Chistyakova, Pritika Ghosh-Choudhuri, Anna Krueger and Emily Yoshino

JEROME GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

•Record: 7-11 overall

•OCC-Cardinal standings: Olentangy (9-0), Thomas (7-3), Berlin (4-5), Jerome (4-6), Darby (4-6), Marysville (0-8)

•Senior lost: Paulina Esquerra

•Key returnees: Taylor Bahnub, Brooke Carpenter, Isabelle Coplan, Cali Judge, Surabhi Srinivasan, Paige Wleklinski and Caroline Zimovan

•Postseason: Lost to Coffman 25-15, 25-16, 25-16 in second round of Division I district tournament