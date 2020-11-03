Jerome Township voters approve fire levy

After two previous rejections, Jerome Township's request for a fire levy appears to have been approved.

With all precincts reporting, Jerome Township voters approved the levy 2,514 votes to 2,299 votes, or 52.23% to 47.77%, according to unofficial results Nov. 3 from the Union County Board of Elections.

Residents voted to renew a 2.9-mill levy originally approved in 2011 and add 2.9 mills.

Township property owners pay a bit less than $183.73 annually per $100,000 of home valuation for fire and emergency-medical-services operations, according to fire Chief Douglas Stewart.

The approved levy will add about $100 more per year to their tax bills, he said.

This was the third time in 12 months a fire-levy request was on the ballot.

Voters rejected a 5.5-mill, five-year levy request in November 2019 and a 3.5-mill, five-year request in April.

