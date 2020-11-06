Dublin's North Market Bridge Park now open

The North Market Bridge Park has opened in Dublin.

Four merchants opened Nov. 5 at the 6750 Longshore St. market building in a limited preview: Coastal Local Seafood, Dos Hermanos, Market Bar and Reuse Revolution.

Although North Market Development Authority executive director Rick Wolfe said he never would have imagined opening this way in a world without the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, he has no regrets about his decision based on the market’s reception.

“We’re not going to let perfection get in the way of progress,” Wolfe said.

Although the North Market Downtown, 59 Spruce St., is being supported by the downtown Columbus community, Wolfe said, he anticipates North Market Bridge Park to be busier than for the near future.

During the limited preview hours Nov. 5, North Market Bridge Park was busy from 3 to 7 p.m., he said.

Meanwhile, the North Market Bridge Park is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, according to information from the North Market. Market Bar will be open until 10 p.m. all of those days.

Meghan Brouillette, director of communications and marketing for the North Market, said expansion of the days and hours of operation would depend upon the merchant mix, the number of guests and the pandemic.

"We do not have a timeline for expanding the hours," she said.

The North Market Downtown also is operating under limited hours during the pandemic, according to the North Market website. The downtown location is closed Mondays and open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

At North Market Bridge Park, the merchant list includes Bake Me Happy, Black Radish Creamery, BREad Bakery + Café, Bubbles Tea & Juice Co., Coastal Local Seafood, Dos Hermanos, Falafel Kitchen, Hoyo’s Sambusas & Juices, Kintsugi Sushi Bar, Lan Viet, the Little Kitchen, Market Bar, Pasta Ditoni’s, the Pit BBQ Grille and Reuse Revolution.

Wolfe said he hopes to have the established list of merchants all open by the end of the year.

Molly Harris, North Market's director of operations and leasing, said Bake Me Happy, Falafel Kitchen and Lan Viet are anticipated to open in the coming weeks, though these are moving targets.

Kintsugi Sushi Bar, Falafel Kitchen, Bake Me Happy, Pasta Ditoni’s, Bubbles Tea & Juice Company, Black Radish Creamery and Lan Viet are under construction, Harris said.

Harris said North Market Bridge Park still is working to add a butcher and produce and florist merchants. Space has been saved for a pop-up merchant that could rotate weekly, in similar fashion to the pop-up space at North Market Downtown, she said.

Wolfe said he envisions a pizza merchant for another empty space.

He said he doesn’t have a timeline for when all the spaces will be filled.

“I’m not in a rush,” he said.

Pete Volker, owner of Market Bar, said he was not surprised about the early amount of business. He said he is thankful for the market’s size, which enables guests to social distance easily from each other.

Sam Dalton, sales and catering coordinator at Dos Hermanos, said the business expanded from its location at North Market Downtown to reach more people from Dublin and Hilliard.

Dos Hermanos owner Lisa Gutierrez said her husband, Vincente, who is from Oaxaca, Mexico, makes their food.

Ian Holmes, owner and operator of Coastal Local Seafood, said his seafood, raw bar and café began operating out of North Market Downtown about a month ago. He had been doing wholesale business for the past decade with restaurants and markets, and he realized he enjoyed the market atmosphere.

Holmes said the interest at North Market Bridge Park is going to be “incredible,” and he anticipates business centering at least for now on carryout orders.

Walking around Bridge Park, he said, makes him feel like he is on vacation.

“Everything is shiny and new,” Holmes said.

