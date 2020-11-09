Notebook: League title highlights season for Dublin Scioto boys soccer team

The Dublin Scioto boys soccer team had a banner season, which included repeating as OCC champions as the Irish finished first at 5-0-2 in the OCC-Capital Division ahead of second-place Worthington Kilbourne (5-2).

Scioto beat the Wolves 1-0 on Sept. 8, but lost 2-0 to Kilbourne on Oct. 22 at home after a first-round bye in the Division I district tournament to finish 12-1-4.

“This year’s team did a remarkable job,” said coach Erik Ekis, whose team captured the OCC-Cardinal title last season at 5-1-1. “Specific goals aside, we came into this season wanting to continue the legacy of success of recent years, and at the same time establish a new identity. I’m not sure this team could have accomplished these things any better, repeating as OCC champions.”

Junior midfielder/forward Jayden Lunsford shared Player of the Year in the league with Kilbourne’s Chris Guerra.

Senior Shea Adesso (defender) and junior Vince Kawana (defender) were also first-team all-league, seniors Jesus Arellano (midfielder/forward), Braden Cunningham (forward) and Andrew Berkebile (midfielder) were second-team all-league, senior Max Edling (goalie) was special mention all-league and senior Durvon Watts (defender) was honorable mention all-league.

Others eligible to return are juniors Alan Abdelnour (midfielder), Micah Mularty (forward) and Devan Smith (defender), sophomores Dillon Bunner (midfielder), Finn Daugherty (forward), Roble Gure (midfielder), Jeb Smoot (goalie) and Jordie Tshimanga (defender) and freshman Jordan Bautista-Sierra (defender/forward).

“These boys worked hard, had great fun together and understood that it was truly a privilege to be able to take the field each day,” Ekis said. “A handful of players in this senior class have been among the core players in our program’s resurgence the last three years. They’re leaving our program better off than when they arrived and we’ll miss them greatly.”

•After reaching a Division I state semifinal last season, the Coffman girls soccer team had its season end with a 1-0 double-overtime loss to fifth-seeded Pickerington North on Oct. 31 in a district final.

The third-seeded Shamrocks finished 13-2-4 – with both to the Panthers – and went 3-0-2 in the OCC-Central. Orange went 4-1 in the league.

There were just four seniors this fall, including forwards Addie Vaccari (11 goals) and Catherine Zugaro (nine goals). The other two were forward MacKenzie Duff and defender Amanda Bailey.

Junior midfielder Julia Flynn was the team’s second-leading scorer with 10 goals and Olivia Alford (goalie), Tara Flynn (midfielder) and Megan Yang (forward) were other top juniors.

Also expected to return are juniors Sydney Blake (forward), Kyra Crotty (midfielder), Lizzie Elliott (forward), Neve Meyer (midfielder), Olivia Pricher (defender) and Lauren Widman (defender), sophomores Ava Cady (forward), Kacey Collier (defender) and Bella Paoletti (midfielder) and freshmen Elle Crenshaw (defender) and Taylor Duff (defender).

–Jarrod Ulrey

•Led by a defense that posted a program-record 15 shutouts, the Jerome boys soccer team captured the OCC-Cardinal title at 4-0-1 and finished 14-3-2.

The top-seeded Celtics and 11th-seeded Thomas Worthington were locked in a scoreless tie through regulation and two overtimes, but the Cardinals won a 4-3 shootout in a Division I district final Oct. 31.

“We’re fortunate to have had the opportunity to play,” coach Nate Maust said. “I really felt that this group exceeded expectations. I’m very proud of the dedication and respect this group had for each other. They didn’t end up going as far as we knew we could, but still had one of the best years we could have.”

Thirteen seniors were among the 17-member varsity roster, including midfielders Devin Howard, Crossen Schoch and Ethan Smythe, goalie Nitin Sanga and defenders Simon Cole and Nick Campagni. Howard scored four goals to lead the offense.

Juniors Kyle Chonko (goalie), Jacob Honner (center back) and David Kish (forward) and sophomore Jackson Hospel (forward) should be the top returnees.

Maust also is optimistic about the group of players that will take on bigger roles after the two junior varsity teams combined to go 27-2-2.

–Jarrod Ulrey

•The Coffman field hockey team finished 1-14, with its victory coming 1-0 over Olentangy Berlin on Oct. 7.

The Shamrocks lost six games by one goal.

“It’s really a testament to this team that they kept fighting each game,” first-year coach Emily Goliver said. “The team got better each game.”

There were six seniors led by Ellie Esterer (defender), Abbey Harpster (midfielder) and Becca Saucier (defender).

Juniors Meia Kleinholz (midfielder) and Molly Nowak (forward), sophomores Molly Blankenhorn (midfielder) and Lily Wesp (midfielder) and freshman Faye Mossman (defender) should be among the top returnees.

Juniors Hannah Brooks (forward), Bridget Karaba (forward) and Reese McIntyre (midfielder), sophomores Tess Blankenhorn (goalie) and Molly Savage (forward) and freshmen Izzy Fry (midfielder) and Sam Humphrey (goalie) also are expected back.

–Jarrod Ulrey

•The Jerome girls soccer team will have a new coach next year after Kelly Giroux stepped down after six seasons.

Although the Celtics finished 5-11 overall, the 24th-seeded squad defeated 16th-seeded Scioto 2-0 on Oct. 24 in a second-round Division I district tournament game before falling 2-1 in a shootout to second-seeded Watterson on Oct. 28 in a district semifinal.

The six-member senior class featured Ellie Browning (defender/forward), Piper Lockwood (midfielder/forward), Kirsten Mitchell (midfielder) and Nicole Ogden (midfielder).

Sophomore forward Sophia Penegor finished with seven goals to lead the offense, and junior Maya Fuller (defensive midfielder), sophomore Jaylee Strickland (goalie) and freshman Ella Fuller (outside back) also should be key returnees.

Others eligible to return include juniors Peyton DeWalt (defender), Ellie Mahan (midfielder/forward) and Alexa Swecker (midfielder/forward), sophomores Jen Hicks (defender), Megan Michels (midfielder) and Ava Watson (defender/midfielder) and freshman Darian Mitchell (midfielder).

“We had some good wins toward the end of the regular season as well as a great upset over Scioto (in the tournament),” Giroux said. “I’m very proud of my team’s performance against Watterson. … The team will still be young next year but (will have) a good group to return with.”

–Jarrod Ulrey

JEROME BOYS SOCCER

•Record: 14-3-2 overall

•OCC-Cardinal standings: Jerome (4-0-1), Thomas Worthington (3-1-1), Hilliard Darby (2-2-1), Olentangy Berlin (2-2-1), Olentangy (2-3), Marysville (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Andrew Butcher, Nick Campagni, Simon Cole, Luke Grytza, Devin Howard, Harry Jones, Charlie Kane, Silas Kayuha, Luke Laufenberg, Andrew Rozsits, Nitin Sanga, Crossen Schoch and Ethan Smythe

•Key returnees: Kyle Chonko, Jacob Honner, Jackson Hospel and David Kish

•Postseason: Defeated Groveport 2-0; def. Big Walnut 2-0; lost to Thomas Worthington 1-0 (4-3 shootout) in district final

SCIOTO BOYS SOCCER

•Record: 12-1-4 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Scioto (5-0-2), Worthington Kilbourne (5-2), Westerville South (4-2-1), Big Walnut and Westerville North (both 3-2-2), Canal Winchester (1-4-2), Franklin Heights (1-5), Delaware (0-5-1)

•Seniors lost: Shea Adesso, Jesus Arellano, Andrew Berkebile, Braden Cunningham, Max Edling, Jacob Johnson, Sina Khoshnaw, Ben Kirchhoff, Tyler Lloyd, Bonheur Mugisha, Luis Ramirez Marquez and Durvon Watts

•Key returnees: Vince Kawana and Jayden Lunsford

•Postseason: Lost to Kilbourne 2-0 in second round of Division I district tournament

JEROME GIRLS SOCCER

•Record: 5-11 overall

•OCC-Central standings: Olentangy (5-0), Berlin (2-1-2), Marysville (2-1-2), Jerome (2-3), Thomas (1-3-1), Darby (0-4-1)

•Seniors lost: Ellie Browning, Claire Deffett, Piper Lockwood, Kirsten Mitchell, Nicole Ogden and Meredith Wheeler

•Key returnees: Ella Fuller, Maya Fuller, Sophia Penegor and Jaylee Strickland

•Postseason: Def. Scioto 2-0; lost to Watterson 2-1 (4-3 shootout) in district semifinal

COFFMAN GIRLS SOCCER

•Record: 13-2-4 overall

•OCC-Central standings: Orange (4-1), Coffman (3-0-2), Liberty (3-1-1), UA (2-2-1), Hilliard Bradley (0-4-1), Hilliard Davidson (0-4-1)

•Seniors lost: Amanda Bailey, Mackenzie Duff, Addie Vaccari and Catherine Zugaro

•Key returnees: Olivia Alford, Ava Cady, Taylor Duff, Julia Flynn, Tara Flynn, Norah Roush and Megan Yang

•Postseason: Def. Westland 12-0; def. Hilliard Darby 3-2; lost to Pickerington North 1-0 (2OT)

COFFMAN FIELD HOCKEY

•Record: 1-14 overall

•COFHL-West standings: Thomas Worthington (8-0), Upper Arlington (7-1), Olentangy Liberty (5-2-1), Jerome (4-2-2), Olentangy (4-4), Orange (3-4-1), Coffman (1-6), Scioto (1-6), Olentangy Berlin (0-8)

•Seniors lost: Ellie Esterer, Leah Finley, Abbey Harpster, Lauren Marxen, Becca Saucier and Ella Taylor

•Key returnees: Molly Blankenhorn, Meia Kleinholz, Caroline Koehler, Faye Mossman, Molly Nowak and Lily Wesp

•Postseason: Lost to Columbus Academy 10-0 in second round of district tournament