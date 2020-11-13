Dublin Police Beat: Nov. 13

ThisWeek group

Keys were reported stolen at 6:16 a.m. Nov. 2 from a vehicle parked in the garage of a residence on the 7600 block of Baythorn Court, according to the Dublin Police Department.

The keys later were found by a neighbor between the two houses.

Officers also found a vehicle had been rummaged through at a residence on the 5400 block of Wellston Court.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

• Food worth $50 was reported stolen at 11:58 p.m. Nov. 3 at a business on the 6600 block of Perimeter Loop Road.

• A 32-year-old woman was charged with drug paraphernalia Nov. 3 on the 7400 block of Hospital Drive.

• A purse, a driver’s license, $10 in cash and credit cards, all totaling $160, were reported stolen at 8:11 p.m. Nov. 2 from a vehicle parked on the 6700 block of Dublin Center Drive.

• Debit cards, sunglasses and other personal effects totaling $660 were reported stolen at 1:15 p.m. Nov. 2 on the 5300 block of Winetavern Lane.

• A 54-year-old Columbus man was charged with disorderly conduct at 5:34 p.m. Oct. 31 at a business on the 6600 block of Sawmill Road.

• A 41-year-old Columbus man was charged with disorderly conduct after police at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 were dispatched to a business on the 6100 block of Sawmill Road on the report of a man sleeping on a bench in front of the business.

• A 19-year-old Dublin woman was issued a summons for petty theft of political flags after police at 1:19 p.m. were contacted about the theft of two flags from a residence on the 6800 block of Gullway Bay Drive.