Quantum Health expanding in Dublin

The Quantum Health campus in Dublin is expanding.

According to a Nov. 16 news release, the company has purchased the building at 5260 Blazer Parkway, adjacent to its new headquarters under renovation at 5240 Blazer Parkway.

Cynthia Henry, senior vice president of marketing for the health-care-navigation company, said Quantum Health has grown significantly over the past decade, and recent growth has reached even higher levels.

In 2018, the full-time employee roster was around 800, Henry said. That increased to around 1,100 in 2019 and 1,400 in 2020, she said.

“We realized that our new headquarters building at 5240 Blazer Parkway would be at capacity more quickly than originally planned, and we needed additional space,” Henry said.

Quantum Health looked into various locations that would support both immediate and long-term needs, Henry said.

“Creating a collaborative, campus setting to support our service model and culture was a favored option,” she said.

Economic-development assistance from the state and city of Dublin to help offset renovation expenses was a factor in making the final decision, she said.

Dublin City Council in August approved a one-time retention and expansion grant of $175,000 to assist Quantum Health with the expansion of its corporate headquarters in Dublin.

State incentives worth $700,000 were provided last spring, according to a JobsOhio monthly executed grants and loans report from March.

Quantum Health’s corporate headquarters are at 5240 Blazer Parkway. The grant was contingent upon the company purchasing and occupying a minimum 50,000-square-foot building in Dublin by Dec. 31 or executing a minimum 10-year lease for a similarly sized facility.

Under the incentive agreement, Quantum Health commits to adding approximately 300 jobs in Dublin by the end of 2023, for a total of 1,450 jobs by 2025. The city expects to net approximately $3,973,190 from 2020 to 2029 for this phase of the project.

Both buildings have the capacity for more than 3,000 employees without social distancing, Henry said, with an approximately 1,300-person capacity at 5240 Blazer Parkway and a 1,700-person capacity at 5260 Blazer Parkway.

At 5260 Blazer Parkway, employees are occupying some of the floors, she said.

“We plan to renovate the building over the next three years and totally occupy within five years,” she said.

In the meantime, employees are working in multiple locations to enable social distancing – 5240 Blazer Parkway, 5260 Blazer Parkway and the original headquarters at 7450 Huntington Park Drive, she said. About a quarter of the company’s employees are in each building, with the remaining quarter working from home, to keep teams safe, she said.

According to the release, the 280,000-square-foot space at 5240 Blazer Parkway is expected to be finished with renovations in the spring. At that point, renovations will begin on the 200,000-square-foot facility at 5260 Blazer Parkway.

Dublin City Manager Dana McDaniel said city leaders are pleased by Quantum Health’s continued growth in Dublin, where it has become a top employer.

“Quantum Health’s headquarters investment signals their long-term commitment to Dublin," he said. “Our community amenities and high quality of life will support the company’s workforce growth plans for years to come.”

