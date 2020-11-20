Dublin students in grades 6 to 12 slated to return to remote learning Nov. 30

On Monday, Nov. 30, Dublin City Schools students in grades 6 to 12 will be moving from a hybrid learning mode to remote learning because of Franklin County’s recent designation as a “purple” Level 4 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System that measures the risk of COVD-19 coronavirus spread in Ohio's 88 counties.

An email sent to parents Friday, Nov. 20, announced the change.

Although school board members will discuss the transition at their Nov. 23 meeting, the move does not require a board vote, Superintendent Todd Hoadley said.

Hoadley said data shows a majority of COVID-19 cases in the district's geographic area are among the adult population. Only 4% of cases in the geographic area are being recorded in children 10 years old and younger, he said.

Because of that, district leaders have decided to keep children in grades pre-K through 5 in the hybrid learning model, Hoadley said. Based on data reviewed, these school buildings are not likely places in which adults would be exposed to the coronavirus, he said.

According to the email sent to parents, some elementary school start times might shift, and additional information will be shared Nov. 23 with parents. Some specialized programs that require in-person services also might remain in operation at the middle school and high school levels, according to the email.

Middle school sports are on pause until Nov. 30, according to the email, and high school scrimmages and games also have been canceled until Nov. 30. High school teams are allowed to practice through Nov. 30 if athletes can wear face masks.

The email also said the district leadership team would talk Nov. 30 about future athletics decisions.

Meanwhile, free breakfast and lunches still will be provided at the middle schools and high schools, according to the email.

If local data supports the decision, the district has the goal to return to hybrid learning for all students in January, according to the email. In mid-December, the district will determine what learning mode to enter into for the second semester of school, which begins Jan. 5.

