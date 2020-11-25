Dublin Police Beat: Nov. 25

ThisWeek group

Dublin Police Department officers recently cuffed an alleged thief and recovered a stolen watch worth thousands of dollars after responding to a reported theft in progress.

Officers responded at 1:56 p.m. Nov. 7 to a business on the 4100 block of West Dublin-Granville Road, according to the police report.

The caller said a man had stolen a watch valued at $12,600, and the caller had pursued the man to the front of the business.

The caller told police the man had gone behind the bushes near a pond and sat on a rock. While checking the area, an officer waded a short distance into the pond and pulled the watch from the water.

The 24-year-old Columbus man was arrested.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

• A 38-year-old woman was charged with drug possession Nov. 14 at the Dublin police station, 6565 Commerce Parkway.

• Cash in the amount of $1.25 was reported stolen at 10:46 a.m. Nov. 11 from a vehicle parked on the 5600 block of Great Novel Court.

• Debit cards, $25 in cash and other items worth a total of $275 were reported stolen at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 10 from a business on the 7600 block of Sawmill Road.

• Items totaling $570 were reported stolen at 7:20 p.m. Nov. 9 from a vehicle parked on the 6600 block of Egg Court.

• Personal items, including credit and debit cards, worth a total of $1,782 were reported stolen at 2:49 p.m. Nov. 9 from a vehicle parked on the 700 block of Shawan Falls Drive.

• Household items valuing $3,000 were reported stolen at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 7 on the 5400 block of Shannon Park Drive.

• Ten dollars in cash was reported stolen at 1:08 a.m. Nov. 7 from a vehicle parked on the 5700 block of Adventure Drive.

• A burglary was reported at 11:25 a.m. Nov. 6 at a residence on the 5500 block of Tara Hill Drive. Nothing was reported stolen.