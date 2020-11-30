Dublin changes tree lighting to virtual event

Dublin's Coffman Park Night of Lights drive-thru event scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3, is the latest in a long list of activities canceled because of an increase in the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Previous story:Dublin's tree-lighting event will have drive-thru format

Instead, the city of Dublin will broadcast a virtual tree-lighting ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, on dublinohiousa.gov and the city's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The reimagined holiday tradition, including a tree-lighting video and a physical-distanced Santa Claus, is in response to COVID-19 safety recommendations from Franklin County Public Health because of the county’s "purple" Level 4 designation on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System and stay-at-home advisory, said Shirley Blaine, a public information-officer for Dublin.

A display of 40,000 LEDs and a 30-foot illuminated tree will remain on display at Coffman Park from Dec. 4 to Sunday, Jan. 3.

City officials ask visitors to adhere to the Ohio’s 10 p.m. daily curfew.

Letters to Santa also may be dropped off from Dec. 4 to 18 at the Dublin Community Recreation Center, 5600 Post Road, or sent via email at santa@dublin.oh.us.

Children can download a letterhead for Santa’s letters from dublinohiousa.gov.

For more information about the event, go to dublinohiousa.gov/events/tree-lighting or follow the city’s social-media accounts on Nextdoor, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo