Dublin planning and zoning: Two residential proposals in early stages of development

Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission members are scheduled to consider two proposed residential developments at 7 p.m. Dec. 10.

The meeting will be streamed at dublinohiousa.gov/boards-commissions/planning-zoning-commission.

One measure on the agenda is a rezoning application to change 11.4 acres from a rural district to a planned-unit-district at the southeast corner of Cosgray and Shier Rings roads.

The project is known as Ayrshire Farms. Its preliminary plat proposes 30 single-family lots and three public rights of way on the 11.4 acres.

It is being developed privately through MC Shier Rings, a company owned by Michael King and Courtney Mitchell, according to King.

In an introductory letter sent in September 2019 to property owners adjacent to the parcel to be developed, after it had been annexed into Dublin, King wrote that he and Mitchell have been residents of the Ballantrae neighborhood since 2009 and shared plans for their proposed development.

“We are proposing a 30-home boutique community that will feature four-sided architecture, with a modern farmhouse design,” King wrote.

The target owners would be mature buyers who do not want to be part of a condominium association, King said.

"It is conceived for empty nesters who don't want to give up a garage and a yard but don't want an HOA, either," he said.

The residences would range from 2,200-square-foot ranch-style models to 3,000-square-foot 2-story models with three-car garages on basements, King said.

Residences would have stone foundations “to emulate a 19th-century farmhouse,” and interiors would have high finishes, he said.

No builder has been chosen, King said.

The other residential proposal would involve the construction of 155 attached, single-family units, with buildings to include three to seven units per building, on 11.6 acres northwest of John Shields and Village parkways.

The parcel, which is west of Sawmill Road and south of Tuller Road, is zoned as Bridge Street District, Sawmill Center Neighborhood.

Macey Kessler, corporate communications manager for the PulteGroup, said it is “too early in the process” to offer any comments on the proposed community.

The applicant for the proposed development, called Tuller Road Townhomes on the application, is EDGE.

