Dublin Police Beat: Dec. 3

A 15-year-old boy told the Dublin Police Department a bicycle worth $800 was stolen between 10:20 and 11:35 p.m. Nov. 20 on the 7100 block of Hospital Drive.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

• Officers arrested a 39-year-old Columbus man for receiving stolen property, a felony, at 12:15 a.m. Nov. 24 on the 4300 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

Stolen items listed in the report included clothes, tools, debit cards and personal effects. The items belonged to multiple people.

The incident occurred in a parking lot of a business, according to the police report.

• A 67-year-old Plain City woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a misdemeanor, and driving with a suspended license, also a misdemeanor, at 12:55 p.m. Nov. 23 at Avery Road and Shannon Glen Boulevard.

An officer using radar in a school zone initiated a traffic stop because the woman was driving 40 mph in a 20 mph zone, according to the report.

The woman crossed the center line three times and did not immediately stop after the officer activated lights and a siren.

The woman admitted to consuming vodka, according to the report.

• A cybercrime involving disseminating mater harmful to juveniles was reported to police at 3:32 p.m. Nov. 24 on the 5700 block of Killiney Lane.