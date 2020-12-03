Dublin police holding toy drive Dec. 19

The Dublin Police Department has scheduled its second “Fill a Cruiser” holiday toy drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Dublin Justice Center, 6565 Commerce Parkway.

The event is in partnership with Get Behind a Badge, an organization that Angie McDowell founded in 2001 after the on-duty shooting death of her husband, Whitehall officer Terry McDowell, in August of that year.

The police department collaborated with Get Behind the Badge to launch the program last year after detective Erik Gilleland, an ardent supporter of the organization, died from cancer.

Residents may drop off unwrapped gifts at the Justice Center.

To maintain COVID-19 coronavirus protocols, the center will have a drive-thru so people can make donations from their vehicles, said Rebecca Myers, a public-information officer for Dublin.

Donations are suggested in two age categories: newborn to 10 years old and ages 11 to 17, Myers said. Gift cards also are accepted.

