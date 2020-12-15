Two residential proposals in Dublin clear initial hurdles

Two proposed residential developments will advance to the next stage after approval from the Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission on Dec. 10.

Commission members voted in favor of rezoning 11.4 acres at the southeast corner of Cosgray and Shier Rings roads from a rural district to planned-unit district for the Ayrshire Farms development. They also approved a preliminary development plan for it.

A preliminary development plan also was approved for the construction of 155 attached single-family units on 11.6 acres northwest of John Shields and Village parkways.

Both projects eventually will need the commission's approval of their final development plans, as well as final plat approval from Dublin City Council, said Lindsay Weisenauer, a public-affairs officer for Dublin.

There is no requirement for when either project's final development plan must be submitted to the planning and zoning commission for consideration, Weisenauer said.

Ayrshire Farms' preliminary plat proposes 30 single-family lots and three public rights of way on the 11.4 acres at Cosgray and Shier Rings roads in the Ballantrae neighborhood.

It is being developed privately through MC Shier Rings, a company owned by Michael King and Courtney Mitchell, according to King.

In an introductory letter sent in September 2019 to adjacent property owners, King wrote that he and Mitchell have been residents of Ballantrae since 2009 and shared plans for their proposed development.

“We are proposing a 30-home boutique community that will feature four-sided architecture, with a modern farmhouse design,” King wrote.

The target owners would be mature buyers who do not want to be part of a condominium association, King said.

"It is conceived for empty nesters who don't want to give up a garage and a yard but don't want an HOA, either," he said.

Kristina Kennedy, a member of the planning and zoning commission, said Ayrshire Farms is “a great proposal.”

Meanwhile, commission members approved a preliminary plan with 14 conditions for the PulteGroup's development at John Shields and Village parkways.

The development of 155 attached single-family units is called Tuller Road Townhomes, according to the application.

The 11.6 acres for the PulteGroup project are zoned Bridge Street District, Sawmill Center Neighborhood.

Commission members asked for changes to be made before a final development plan is submitted for consideration.

Commission member Jane Fox asked that the units be made to appear “more traditional and warm” to “break up the monotony (and) urban look” as proposed.

