Dublin Police Beat: Dec. 17

ThisWeek group

A Tennessee man told the Dublin Police Department tools worth $1,280 were stolen from his vehicle parked on the 5500 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard between 3 and 6 a.m. Nov. 30.

The mode of entry was unknown, according to the police report.

Wire strippers, wire crimpers, screwdrivers, pliers and drills were among the tools reported stolen.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

• A man told police a purse containing money and credit cards was stolen from a vehicle parked on the 5400 block of Dinglebay Court between midnight and 6 a.m. Nov. 29.

The vehicle was unlocked, according to the report.

Property loss was reported at $346.

• A breaking-and-entering incident was reported between noon Nov. 29 and 8 a.m. Dec. 1 at a business on the 6800 block of Perimeter Loop Road.

Tools and lawn-and-garden equipment worth $700 were reported stolen from a shed.

• A 27-year-old Columbus man was arrested for aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor, at 7:16 a.m. Nov. 29 at Avery Road and Muirfield Drive.

The man was arrested after a traffic stop, according to the report.

During the traffic stop, officers found a handgun and a substance believed to be crack cocaine.

• A breaking-and-entering incident was reported between 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 6:30 a.m. Dec. 2 at a residence on the 5200 block of Locust Hill Lane.

No property loss was reported.

• A woman told police a purse containing debit cards and a driver’s license was stolen from a vehicle parked on the 3800 block of Hard Road between 9:15 and 9:20 p.m. Dec. 2.

Property loss was reported at $225.

• A Michigan man told police tools worth $2,804 were stolen between 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 8 a.m. Dec. 4 from a vehicle parked on the 4100 block of Tuller Road.

A lock was punched to gain entry to the vehicle, according to the report.

• A man told police credit cards and money were stolen between 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 12:15 p.m. Dec. 4 from a vehicle parked at his residence on the 7400 block of Windsor Drive.

Property loss was reported at $40.