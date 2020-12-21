Bowling: Dublin Scioto Irish making progress in second season

The Dublin Scioto bowling program is making strides in its second season.

After competing with six athletes last winter, the boys team has grown to eight under second-year coach Tami Snyder, who was instrumental in forming the program.

There are seven bowlers on the girls team after competing with five last season.

“My overall goal is to just grow the team and to be competitive,” Snyder said. “This year my goal is just to hopefully be able to bowl. The returning kids have improved so much. I would love to win a few more matches. Each team only won one last year.”

The boys finished 1-12 and the girls went 1-11.

The boys team should be led by seniors Nick Lauro and Brian Diehl. Lauro led Scioto with a 166.4 average last season, followed by Diehl at 141.

“We’re hoping for a good season this year,” Diehl said. “I really like the element of individualism. I was taught (the sport) all by myself for the most part and having a team around you, you get to see other people doing it and you get to learn from other people. It’s really self-discovery and I enjoy it.”

Sophomore Daniel Oesch (135.4) is another key returnee.

The remaining five bowlers are new to the program. Junior Timothy King, sophomore Henry Dunmire and freshmen Daniel Kirchhoff, Adam Liston and Bryce Shane also are looking to contribute.

Juniors Kayla Butcher (119.8) and Mei Harter (104.2) are the girls team’s top returnees.

Seniors Aurora Gallicchio and Camron Tucker also return. Other bowlers are freshmen Chara Absher, Sophia Lauro and Leah Matter.

Senior Masako Soldini, who led the Irish with a 124.2 average last season, did not return.

The teams again will compete at the club level and are ineligible for the OHSAA postseason, but Snyder hopes to eventually have the sport sanctioned by the school district.

The Irish again are holding their home matches and practices at Sawmill Lanes. They had five matches in December postponed or canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and are scheduled to face Hilliard Darby on Jan. 5 at Sawmill Lanes.

“It’s a blessing that we even have a season,” Diehl said. “With all these newcomers, I’m just looking forward to seeing some kind of progress in terms of their technique. Scores don’t necessarily matter. It’s having some kind of confidence and wanting to continue the sport. That would be really special and something we could take away from the season.”

•Coach: Tami Snyder, second season

•Top athletes: Boys — Brian Diehl, Nick Lauro and Daniel Oesch; Girls ― Kayla Butcher and Mei Harter

•Key losses: Boys — Joseph Matter; Girls ― Masako Soldini

•Last season: Boys — 1-12 overall; Girls — 1-11 overall

•2019-20 finishes: Boys ― 12th in COHSBC-B, did not compete in postseason; Girls — 12th in COHSBC-B, did not compete in postseason