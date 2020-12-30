Dublin Police Beat: Dec. 30

Dublin police responded to a report of a burglary that occurred at 5:09 a.m. Dec. 12 at Sunoco, 201 W. Bridge St.

Officers responded to an alarm and found the business had been forcibly entered, according to the report.

The report was not specific as to what items were stolen, but property damage was reported at $743 and property loss at $28, according to the report.

In other recent Dublin police reports:

• A resident on the 9300 block of Cape Wrath Drive reported criminal damaging at 1:55 p.m. Dec. 13 after the lawn was damaged by unknown suspects, according to the report.

The report indicates “marks” that begin at the edge of the driveway, through the back yard and “somewhat” into a neighbor’s yard.

• Dublin police charged a 21-year-old Sunbury man Dec. 21 with assault in connection with an incident that occurred at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 8 at a business on the 6700 block of Sawmill Road.

The incident was reported Dec. 9 after the human resources department at the business where the assault allegedly occurred took statements from multiple people who witnessed or were involved in the incident, according to the report.

Witnesses said an argument among employees led to one of the employees, after swearing and challenging one another, to “charge” another employee and engage in combat, according to the report.

•Tools worth $300 were reported stolen between 9 p.m. Dec. 16 and 5:20 a.m. Dec. 17 from a vehicle parked on a lot at a hotel on the 400 block of Metro Place South.

•Police arrested a 40-year-old Dublin man for domestic violence, assault and abduction in connection with an incident that occurred at 11:40 p.m. Dec. 11 on the 5400 block of Larimer Street.

A woman called police to report her boyfriend had struck her but later said “she made a mistake” by calling 911, would not provide a statement and declined to file charges.

In an investigation that involved the owner of the property, police identified and interviewed the man who was arrested at a residence on the 6300 block of Kendall Ridge Boulevard.

Police also gathered additional information from the victim concerning the incident, according to the report.