Girls Soccer: James Igneczi named coach at Dublin Jerome

James Igneczi has been named Dublin Jerome girls soccer coach, pending school board approval.

A 2001 Grafton Midview graduate, Igneczi coached the Norwalk girls team to a 69-43-10 record from 2008-14 and then served six seasons as the boys coach at Midview.

In his final season at his alma mater, the Middies went 7-9-1 for their best finish of his tenure.

Igneczi, who played for Ohio Northern and Baldwin Wallace, takes over a Jerome program that went 71-30-10 in six seasons under Kelly Giroux.

The Celtics posted winning records in each of Giroux’s first five seasons before finishing 5-11 this fall. They were Division I district champions every season from 2016-18.

“Coach Iggy went through an extensive interview process and was a unanimous pick of the interview committee,” athletics director Joe Bline said. “Throughout the process, (Igneczi’s) attention to detail and commitment to the student-athletes entrusted to him shone through.”

