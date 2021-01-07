From the Superintendent’s Desk: Eversole Run will be new school with historical name

Todd Hoadley

Dublin City Schools

During its regular meeting Nov. 23, the Dublin Board of Education voted unanimously to name middle school five, in Jerome Village, Eversole Run Middle School.

Eversole Run is a creek that flows west from the Scioto River, ending in a body of water known as Twin Lakes Reservoir in Union County. It is the closest body of water to the new school. Eversole also is a local family name with a long running history in our community. Eversole family members in our area date back to the early 1800s, and Eversole Cemetery is on Concord Road.

Eversole Run Middle School will be open for students at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. It will be physically connected to Abraham Depp Elementary School, and the two facilities will share a kitchen, saving significant taxpayer dollars.

Construction of the building remains on time and within budget. I would like to publicly thank Jeff Stark and his team in operations for shepherding this project toward the finish line.

I cannot thank our taxpayers enough for their support of our ballot issue in November 2018 that is funding these construction projects. With voter approval, we have opened Abraham Depp and Hopewell elementary schools and turned the former administration building into a centralized preschool, and we look forward to opening Eversole next August.

The principal of Eversole Run will be selected during the coming months, and we have begun the staffing process. About 85 staff members have volunteered to be transferred to Eversole Run. We also will be involuntarily transferring some staff to ensure our new middle school has equivalent staff experience to existing middle schools.

Once the principal is selected, the exciting work of picking school colors, songs and nicknames can begin in partnership with the Eversole Run community. The Eversole Run PTO is also in the process of being established.

In fall 2019, the district completed a redistricting process to align with our new schools. In the next few days, all middle school parents will receive a U.S. mailing with their middle school assignment for the 2021-22 school year.

Although we understand changing schools can be emotional, our middle school principals already have been working with central-office staff on transition activities designed to help parents and students feel welcome in their new school.

In closing, I would like to thank all of our students, staff and community members for everything they have done to help those in need during the recent holiday season. Giving back is a big part of the Dublin difference, and our school community thrives on helping others. I thank them for these efforts, not just at holiday time but every day of the year.

Dublin City Schools Superintendent Todd Hoadley writes the From the Superintendent's Desk column.

