Dublin high school students set to resume in-person learning Jan. 19

Students at Dublin City Schools' Coffman, Jerome and Scioto high schools will resume in-person learning Jan. 19 after the school board on Jan. 11 voted 5-0 to transition from remote to hybrid learning.

Students had been remote learning since Nov. 24 because of a surge in COVID-19 coronavirus cases.

The decision had been agreed upon Jan. 7 when the board voted unanimously to return middle school students to the hybrid educational mode beginning Jan. 11.

Superintendent Todd Hoadley said Jan. 11 that beginning the week of Jan. 25, high school students would attend classes in-person four days a week, with Wednesday reserved as a day for staff to perform additional planning and intervention.

The district will be closed Jan. 18 for observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Hoadley had said Jan. 7 that the district would resume in-person learning in the hybrid mode five days a week, but that will not occur until possibly mid-February.

“We need to go slow before going fast,” board President Chris Valentine said.

The resolution included a call for “community cooperation” regarding the containment of spread of the coronavirus.

Approximately 2,600 students in the grades 6-8 at Davis, Grizell, Karrer and Sells middle schools began returning to classrooms Jan. 11 in the hybrid educational mode.

Dublin has about 3,800 students in its four middle schools but approximately 1,200 students are enrolled in the district’s remote-learning academy, an option provided during the pandemic to allow students to learn remotely regardless of the district’s educational modality.

In hybrid mode, half the district’s middle school students will attend classes for a half day each day, Monday through Friday, to allow for the social distancing to contain the spread of the coronavirus, said Doug Baker, public-information officer for the district.

Elementary school students also attend half-day instruction during hybrid mode, but high school students attend a full day on alternating days in hybrid, Baker said.

Middle school and high school students were last in classrooms Nov. 24.

On Nov. 30, after the break for Thanksgiving, they had moved from hybrid to remote learning after elevated levels of COVID-19 spread caused Franklin County to be downgraded from a Level 3 to a Level 4 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System that measures the risk of coronavirus spread in Ohio's 88 counties, Baker said.

Since then, Franklin County has been upgraded to a Level 3.

It was one of multiple metrics the district used in making the recommendation to the board that middle school and high school students resume in-person learning in the hybrid mode, Hoadley said.

Meanwhile, students at Dublin’s 14 elementary schools have remained in the hybrid mode of learning since the start of the school year in September, Baker said.

It has not yet been determined when the district might resume full-time learning.

Hoadley said leaders hope the district can do so by the first of March, but it depends largely on the status of vaccinations.

