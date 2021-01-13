Abbey Theater to present 'Diary of Recovering Daughters'

ThisWeek group

The Abbey Theater of Dublin, as part of its ongoing Virtual Theatre Project, will present the one-woman play “Diary of Recovering Daughters,” written and performed by Columbus-based theater artist Julie Whitney Scott, at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 via livestream.

The theater will offer a limited number of tickets for an in-person experience for the premiere, which will be livestreamed for those who choose to watch the performance from home. Encore on-demand streams will be available through Jan. 28.

Tickets are $10 per household and are available for purchase at dublinohiousa.gov/abbey-theater.