Dublin Police Beat: Jan. 14

Dublin Police Department officers arrested a 30-year-old Columbus man for possession of drug-abuse instruments at 3:43 p.m. Dec. 18 on the 7100 block of Hospital Drive.

The man was also on two Franklin County Municipal Court warrants for two counts of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

Officers and Washington Township medics had responded to a report of a man in the passenger side of a vehicle slumped over and possibly unconscious.

Officers found the man outside the vehicle, and he told them he had been asleep, according to the report.

They searched the man and found a syringe with blood in it inside his pocket.

The man admitted to using fentanyl earlier in the day, according to the report.

Police found additional drug paraphernalia and marijuana inside the vehicle.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

• Police arrested a 40-year-old woman for disorderly conduct at 7:54 p.m. Dec. 19 on the 6500 block of Ballantrae Place.

A homeowner told police the woman apparently was intoxicated and became increasingly agitated while others were gathered at the residence.

The woman seemed intoxicated, fell down while attempting to assault a woman at the residence, refused to be transported to a local hospital and was combative with staff at the Franklin County jail, according to the report.

• Lawn-and-garden equipment and tools were reported stolen between midnight Dec. 19 and 1:17 p.m. Dec. 24 from a detached garage at a residence on the 6100 block of Lakeshire Drive. Property loss was reported at $52 and no forced entry was visible, according to the report.

• A purse worth $1,500 that contained credit cards and $600 in cash was reported stolen between 5 p.m. Dec. 27 and 9:15 a.m. Dec. 28 from a vehicle parked on the 8100 block of Conine Drive.

• Computer hardware, computer software, a purse, credit cards and $300 were reported stolen between 5 and 7 p.m. Dec. 29 from a vehicle parked on the 7600 block of Dublin Plain City Road. Property loss was reported at $1,651.

• A woman told police $20 was stolen between 7 p.m. Dec. 31 and 1 p.m. Jan. 1 from a vehicle parked on the 6500 block of Riverside Drive.