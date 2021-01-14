Football: Mark Crabtree resigns as Dublin Coffman coach after 20 seasons

Mark Crabtree has stepped down from his position as Dublin Coffman football coach.

In 20 seasons with the Shamrocks, Crabtree had a 179-55 overall record and reached the playoffs 18 times with a 22-17 postseason record. His teams also won seven league championships.

“The time has come for me to step down as coach at Dublin Coffman High School,” Crabtree said in a statement to the team Jan. 14. “Although the process of arriving at this decision has in no way been easy or swift, the reason is quite simple – after 39 years of coaching, it’s just time. This job has been one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

The Shamrocks finished 8-1 last season, losing to Olentangy Liberty 18-15 in a Division I, Region 2 semifinal.

“He is Coffman football,” defensive coordinator Curtis Crager said. “When they think of Coffman football, they think of Mark Crabtree.

“He started the tradition of Coffman football and the tradition of excellence. He’s a better husband and father than a coach. We are saddened by his decision, but we understand.”

Crabtree has an overall record of 228-74, including 26-21 in the playoffs.

He coached Fisher Catholic from 1995-98, going 36-11 and 4-3 in the postseason. He then led St. Charles in 1999 and 2000, going 13-8 and 0-1 in the playoffs.

