Football: Bob Gecewich steps down as Dublin Jerome Celtics coach after six seasons

Stating the desire to pursue other opportunities, Bob Gecewich resigned as football coach at Dublin Jerome after six seasons.

Gecewich told his players via a video chat Jan. 15.

“Big life decisions don’t happen in vacuums,” Gecewich said. “There are a lot of things that you have to weigh, and right now for our family it’s best to pursue other opportunities.”

During Gecewich's tenure, the Celtics were 39-23 overall and 28-10 in OCC play with three league titles.

Last season, the Celtics finished 2-5 overall after losing to Marysville 35-14 in the opening round of the Division I, Region 2 playoffs. Jerome went 2-3 in the OCC-Capital Division to finish fifth behind champion Marysville (4-1).

Under Gecewich, the Celtics made four postseason appearances, reaching regional semifinals in 2016 and 2019.

Jerome won the outright OCC-Cardinal title in 2019 and shared the title in 2015 and 2016.

Gecewich, 36, became the program’s second coach when he replaced Mark Hundley in January 2015. Hundley guided the Celtics for their first 11 seasons.

Jerome had losing seasons the previous four years to Gecewich taking over and one since. He said the program nearly doubled the number of student-athletes under his tenure.

“The weight room has been redone,” said Gecewich, who teaches in the academic skills program at Jerome. “We had more kids in the program than we’ve ever had. We played a tremendous amount of young guys last year. There’s now an expectation here. There should be a decent amount of interest, and they should be able to get someone in here who’s going to do a really good job.”

Gecewich served as an assistant coach at Maria Stein Marion Local in northwest Ohio in 2013 and 2014. Before that, he was an assistant at Nashville (Tennessee) McGavock for five seasons and Dorchester (South Carolina) Woodland for one.

Marion Local won Division VII state titles in 2013 and 2014.

Gecewich is a 2002 graduate of Euclid in northeast Ohio, where he played football, and a 2007 graduate of Bowling Green, where he played club rugby. He and his wife, Ashlee, have three children.

“You can’t invest time and truly care about people and regardless of the decision and why you’re moving on, it has to be tough,” Gecewich said. “If it’s not tough, then you have to question your investment and what you did.”

