Dublin Police Beat: Jan. 21

Sports equipment, money, school supplies, two cellphones and other possessions, all worth a total of $1,505, were reported stolen between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8 from a vehicle parked on the 6400 block of Dublin Park Drive, according to the Dublin Police Department.

The vehicle was parked at a sports complex, the police report said.

A side window was broken to gain access to the vehicle.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

• A woman told police on Jan. 10 that checks were stolen between 1 p.m. Jan. 2 and 7 p.m. Jan. 3 from a residence on the 4400 block of Hanna Hills Drive.

• Prescription medication was reported stolen between 6:45 a.m. Jan. 7 and 4 p.m. Jan. 8 from a building on the 7600 block of Hospital Drive.

Video cameras recorded an employee took a pill from a machine and placed it in his pocket. The employee was questioned and admitted taking the pill for personal use.

The reporting party did not want to press charges, but the employee will “likely be terminated,” according to the report.

• Two vehicles were reported vandalized at 6:45 p.m. Jan. 13 on the 7100 block of Hospital Drive.