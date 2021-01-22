Dublin siblings' Sisters' Creation online business benefits peers and wildlife

A little sibling rivalry sometimes can be a good thing.

For Dublin City Schools students Yosna and Nysa Bareja, it resembles mutual motivation to build an online business the girls launched in November, aptly named Sisters’ Creation.

Yosna, 15, is a freshman at Dublin Coffman High School, and Nysa, 12, is a sixth-grader at Sells Middle School.

Sisters’ Creation has its roots in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy in which Yosna enrolled in December 2019 to earn college credit.

Founded in 2004 at the University of Rochester, the Young Entrepreneurs Academy serves thousands of students in 168 communities across America, according to its website.

As part of the private academy’s curriculum, Yosna presented a business model to a panel of judges and was selected as one of the top three projects.

“I presented my business idea which got high appreciation,” Yosna said.

It also received funding from the YEA to launch it, she said.

As with many things, progress in the academy and the rollout of the business were slowed by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but by November, Sisters’ Creation was filling orders on its website, sisters-creation.com.

Proceeds from online sales benefit two charities: the World Wildlife Fund and the TeenGirls Development Foundation.

“Our business is based on giving back to the community (by) supporting these organizations,” Yosna said.

In addition to helping protect wildlife through contributions to the WWF, Yosna said, she chose the TeenGirls Development Foundation “to help teenage girls be confident, build their self-esteem and find their identity.”

According to the Facebook page for the TeenGirls Development Foundation, it is "a pragmatic nonprofit organization serving teen girls, ages 13 to 19, through the design and implementation of innovative programs," including those for education empowerment, reproductive health, leadership development and democracy and good governance.

Products available through Sisters’ Creation include hand bags, hair scrunchies and face masks.

The original designs made by Yosna and Nysa are printed on the bags produced by a manufacturer in California and shipped to customers.

One such design is on a bag that says, “See the Good,” and depicts an elephant designed by Yosna and using apian art, a traditional folk art made by women of northern India.

Nysa designed a “Dream Big” bag depicting a big-city skyline and made to inspire girls to chase their dreams.

Both girls use social media, particularly LinkedIn, to promote the business and check for new orders that are forwarded to the product manufacturer for fulfillment and shipping.

Sisters’ Creation has netted about $1,500 in sales in the first two months since its founding, said Sonal Bareja, who has guided his daughters’ efforts.

“As a parent, I’m (pleased) they have a passion and a dream, but (those) needed executed, so we started a company,” he said.

Dublin Coffman principal Mike Ulring said the Bareja sisters' efforts are illustrative of Dublin City Schools students, and Yosna, in particular, as a Coffman student.

"Yosna has proven to be a very accomplished student in her short time at Coffman," he said. "We are very proud of her efforts and look forward to the great things she will do in the future."

