From the Superintendent's Desk: Community Champion Awards program honors Dublin City Schools' best students, staff

Todd Hoadley

Guest columnist

Community service and character development are big parts of the Dublin Difference.

Providing a well-rounded education is one of Dublin City Schools' fundamental goals, and volunteerism, caring and kindness are as important to us as English and math.

In partnership with the district and our local business community, the Dublin Chamber of Commerce has developed a tremendously successful program called the Community Champion Awards. This program recognizes students and staff members who give back to our community and volunteer their time to serve others.

As we celebrate its 16th anniversary, this award-winning program recognizes Dublin students in grades 1-12 and staff members who exemplify the best of volunteerism, character, leadership and a sense of caring and responsibility for others.

Its success is dependent on community participation, and nominations are needed. You are encouraged to submit nominations online now through the chamber at dublinchamber.org/cca.

Each Community Champion Award honoree will receive a limited-edition medal, as well as a gift bag filled with items from local businesses. In addition, 12 seniors will receive scholarships, and one student in kindergarten through 11th grade will receive $100 in a 529 plan account.

The program also awards a Dublin staff member with a $500 donation made to a school project of choice.

Since its inception 16 years ago, the Community Champion Awards program has recognized nearly Dublin 3,000 students and staff members and distributed more than $74,000 in awards and college scholarships. Businesses may inquire about supporting the Community Champion Awards by calling the chamber at 614-889-2001.

As a district, we take great pride in our relationships with local businesses, and the chamber has done a great job connecting the business community with our schools.

I would also like to take this opportunity to reach out to our business partners regarding our summer job fair for students. This program is unique to Dublin City Schools and another example of our partnership with the Dublin chamber.

Similar to last year, this year's job fair will be virtual. We will utilize social-media outlets to market it, and the Dublin City Schools website, dublinschools.net, will have a page dedicated for this purpose.

The virtual job fair will feature a listing of all participating businesses, available positions, age requirements and other pertinent information for prospective student employees. We also will offer a virtual component for our businesses to have the opportunity to connect with potential student employees.

Businesses wishing to participate should contact Tawnya Ewert at 614-760-4379.

Participating companies at past events have included: the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Zoombezi Bay, Safari Golf Club, Giant Eagle, Wendy’s, SportsOhio, Tim Hortons, Scioto Reserve Country Club, Walmart, LaRosa’s Pizzeria, Muirfins Swim Team, Dewey’s Pizza, Friendship Village of Dublin, Gordon Food Service Marketplace, McAlister's Deli, Bob Evans, Bruegger’s Bagels, Panera Bread, Sunny Street Cafe, McDonald's and Firehouse Subs.

Todd Hoadley is superintendent of Dublin City Schools.