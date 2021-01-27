Dublin Police Beat: Jan. 27

ThisWeek group

Three fire extinguishers were reported stolen, one each from three buses, between 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15 and 9 a.m. Jan. 19 from the Dublin City Schools bus garage on the 6300 block of Shier Rings Road, according to the Dublin Police Department.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

• A 20-year-old Tucson, Arizona, man was arrested shortly after midnight Jan. 18 for obstructing official business after allegedly using his vehicle to block the intersection of Emerald Parkway and Riverside Drive.

• Tools worth $1,434 were reported stolen between midnight and 9:20 a.m. Jan. 22 from a vehicle parked on the 6200 block of Lakeshire Drive.

• Electronic equipment worth $5,652 was reported stolen between Nov. 20 and Jan. 22 from a vehicle parked on the 6300 block of Shier Rings Road.

• Officers responded to a bomb threat at 4:02 p.m. Jan. 17 at OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital, 7500 Hospital Drive. No other information about the incident was immediately available.

• A 62-year-old man told police on Jan. 16 that his vehicle was vandalized between 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10 and 5:15 a.m. Jan. 11 on the 7400 block of Brandshire Lane.

The driver’s-side fender and door were scratched using a key, according to the report. Damage was estimated at $1,200.