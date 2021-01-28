COhatch starting to mesh in Dublin with fitness facility, progress on Riverwalk

COhatch continues to be active in Dublin, even before its new 10,000-square-foot facility opens in June at 25 North St. in the historic district.

The coworking company recently added Mesh Fitness, 6778 Riverside Drive in Dublin, to its portfolio of holdings.

“Like many industries, fitness has been rocked by the pandemic,” said Matt Davis, co-founder and CEO of COhatch.

Founded in 2016 in Worthington, COhatch offers shared work, social and family spaces for rent, and members receive services, activities and amenities that balance work, family and well-being, said Janet Brumfield, a spokeswoman for COhatch.

The acquisition of majority ownership of Mesh Fitness by COhatch is “part of its push to deliver an integrated lifestyle for its members and the local Dublin community,” Brumfield said.

Mesh Fitness, which opened in 2016, also will remain open to customers who aren't COhatch members.

Meanwhile, construction is underway on the Riverwalk, COhatch's first built-from-the-ground-up space.

The new building is adjacent to North High Brewing, formerly the Brazenhead restaurant at 56 N. High St.

Set to open in June, the Riverwalk will showcase 25 private offices, five meeting spaces, a private-event area, a podcast studio and a beer garden patio, in partnership with North High Brewing.

The Riverwalk is under construction on the west side of the Scioto River, opposite from Mesh Fitness, but the two banks have been joined via Dublin Link, a pedestrian and bicycle bridge that connects Dublin’s historic downtown district with the new Bridge Park district.

Colleen Gilger, economic-development director for Dublin, said the Riverwalk will be a welcome addition to the city.

“If there is anything Dublin companies have shown us throughout this pandemic, it’s their ability to be flexible and innovative in their business approach," Gilger said. "COhatch’s focus on chic, coworking office space, community impact and now mental and physical wellness through its partnership with Mesh will make its Dublin location the most unique and broad-serving yet."

The Riverwalk will be the 11th COhatch facility. It has six in Columbus, two in Cincinnati and one each in Springfield and Indianapolis, Brumfield said.

But 14 are under construction, and within four years, COhatch plans to have 10 locations in each of four cities: Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Indianapolis, Davis said.

As for the Dublin operation, Mesh Fitness will be expanded as part of the acquisition, Davis said.

“Our plans to expand Mesh are consistent with COhatch’s mission to strengthen communities and improve lives,” Davis said.

Mesh Fitness provides fitness programmers, trainers, nutritional services and many strength machines and pieces of cardio equipment.

New amenities include a room for yoga and meditation and a golf simulator, Davis said.

Shannon McGill, founder and CEO of DIAM Business Consulting, is a COhatch member.

“As a small-business owner, trying to separate personal life from work is hard," she said. "I appreciate COhatch for providing resources and a support network for entrepreneurs. The acquisition of Mesh makes it even easier to lead a healthy professional and personal life."

