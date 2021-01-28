Proposed 56-home Overlook development adjacent to Tartan Ridge nearing approval

A proposal for 56 single-family lots on 24 acres at the northeast corner of Hyland-Croy and McKitrick roads will advance to Dublin City Council after receiving unanimous approval from the Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission.

To be known as the Overlook at Tartan, the development is south of Glacier Ridge Elementary School and west of the Tartan Ridge subdivision, not far from the northern boundaries of Dublin.

The 24-acre site, which also is across Hyland-Croy from Glacier Ridge Metro Park, was annexed into Dublin in 2002.

In 2007, it was rezoned as a planned-unit-development for Tartan Ridge.

Last year, City Council approved rezoning the parcel as a planned-unit development specific to the Overlook at Tartan and approved a preliminary plat for the proposed development.

On Jan. 21, the planning and zoning commission voted 7-0 to recommend approval of a final plat and development plan and forwarded the recommendation to City Council, said Lindsay Weisenauer, public-affairs officer for Dublin.

No deadline is included, Weisenauer said, and it is up to the applicant when it would be submitted for consideration by City Council.

As proposed, the development would extend Tartan Ridge's Brenham Way south to McKitrick Road and Enfield Trace west to Brenham Way.

Emmet Row Lane also would be extended north and bend to the south to connect to a new stubbed street, Overlook Drive, according to the final development plan.

Two additional public streets, Highland Lane and Claymore Drive, are proposed to provide access to the center and southern portions of the Overlook at Tartan.

Sidewalks are proposed throughout the site, and an 8-foot wide shared-use path would be built along McKitrick Road, turning north along the entire length of Hyland-Croy Road.

Lot sizes would range from 6,500 to 12,545 square feet, according to the final development plan, and the 24-acre site would maintain 8 acres of open space.

Romanelli & Hughes, a Westerville-based custom luxury home builder, is the developer, according to Dublin officials.

Jim Olen of Romanelli & Hughes did not respond to calls inquiring about the timeline of the proposed development.

Dublin City Schools is prepared for any students the subdivision might bring.

"We are aware of the development and have planned for the growth of the northwest portion of our district accordingly," said Doug Baker, public-information officer for the district. "Thanks to our community's support of Issue 5 in 2018, this year we opened Abraham Depp Elementary (School) in Jerome Village, and next year we will open Eversole Run Middle School, which will be physically connected to Depp.

"These schools were purposefully constructed in the high-growth area of our district. Dublin City Schools continues to be a destination school district for many families, and we have planned for residential growth in this area."

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo