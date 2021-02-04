Dublin Police Beat: Feb. 4

ThisWeek group

A woman told the Dublin Police Department that jewelry, flatware and other possessions worth $500 were stolen between 8 p.m. Jan. 21 and 9 p.m. Jan. 25 from the 5900 block of Strome Court.

She said the items were missing when she returned to the residence, where she in the process of moving, according to the report.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

• A woman told police credit cards and money were stolen at 6:41 p.m. Jan. 23 on the 7600 block of Sawmill Road. Property loss was reported at $335.

• A woman told police money, credit and debit cards and "personal papers" were stolen between noon and 4 p.m. Jan. 22 from the 200 block of West Bridge Street. Property loss was reported at $90.

• Tools worth $1,434 were reported stolen between midnight and 9:20 a.m. Jan. 22 from an unlocked vehicle parked on the 6200 block of Lakeshire Drive.