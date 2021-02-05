Turkey Hill with IHOP drive-thru coming to Dublin

Got a craving for IHOP pancakes any hour of the day or night or on the go?

The new Turkey Hill in Dublin will have you covered.

The Turkey Hill convenience store and gas station, with an IHOP drive-thru, will be built at the southwest corner of Avery and Shier Rings roads in Dublin.

The Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for the proposal Feb. 4.

“It will be a welcome addition to that side of the highway,” commission member Mark Supelak said about the facility's construction south of U.S. Route 33.

The 7,600-square-foot Turkey Hill will include a 3,100-square-foot car wash on 5 ½ acres. The gas station will have 10 pumps, 20 fueling spaces and 60 parking spaces.

In addition to an IHOP drive-thru, a Sbarro pizzeria will operate inside the convenience store, said Manuel Paiva, chief real-estate officer for EG America, the parent company of Turkey Hill.

IHOP customers will be required to order in advance, either by calling or using the IHOP mobile app, and completed orders would be picked at the takeout window, Paiva said.

It will be the first time IHOP, a pancake-house chain that specializes in breakfast food, has used such a process, according to Paiva.

The Turkey Hill and IHOP will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, said Nichole Martin, a planner for the city of Dublin.

The car wash, which would be staffed at all times, will operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, Martin said.

Three structures on the parcel will be demolished to make way for the new construction.

Access to the new Turkey Hill from Shier Rings Road will be right-in, right-out only, with turning access from the Avery Road driveway, Martin said.

Commission member Leo Grimes said the project is being advanced “at just the right time,” as the extension of a sanitary sewer line to the site, for which the developer will reimburse the city $32,000, will help further development in the area.

Turkey Hill operates about 1,700 stores in 31 states and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, said Steven Fuller, vice president of real-estate development and acquisition for EG America.

Turkey Hill has 17 locations in central Ohio but none in the Dublin market.

“We’re excited to be (in Dublin),” Fuller said.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo