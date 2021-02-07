Wrestling: Dublin Coffman finishes third in Division I state team tournament

In its fifth appearance in the Division I state team tournament in six seasons, the Dublin Coffman wrestling team finished third Feb. 6 at Lakewood St. Edward.

The event, which was sponsored by the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association after the OHSAA had run it the past eight years, was won by the host Eagles when they beat Brecksville-Broadview Heights 38-22.

The Shamrocks opened competition in the eight-team tournament by beating Elyria 51-15, followed with a 45-21 loss to St. Edward. They then edged Wadsworth 34-31 in the third-place match.

Going 3-0 on the day were Omar Ayoub (113 pounds), Ismael Ayoub (126), Jimmy Baumann (138), Seth Shumate (195) and Riley Ucker (heavyweight).

Coffman, which improved to 21-3 in duals, had gone 0-4 in its previous appearances in the state team event.

“I’m proud of our wrestlers and coaches,” coach Chance Van Gundy said. “They put in a full day’s work today. We beat a very good Wadsworth team for third in the state dual championships. It was nice to finish the day on a high note and do it with a full team effort.”

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek