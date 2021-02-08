Notebook: Dylan Le, Ty Wilson to lead Dublin Scioto Irish wrestlers into postseason

Although his team has battled injuries and illnesses, Dublin Scioto wrestling coach Adam Huddle believes the Irish can have some success in the postseason.

Scioto is seeded 17th in the district and will compete in an 11-team Division I sectional Feb. 27 at Newark. The top four finishers in each weight class advance to district March 6 and 7 at Hilliard Darby.

Before facing Olentangy Berlin and Caledonia River Valley on Feb. 6, Scioto had been led by senior Dylan Le (24-2 at 120, 126 and 132 pounds) and freshman Ty Wilson (27-0 at 113).

“It’s going to be a lot of fun with those two (in the postseason),” Huddle said. “We’re looking forward to the sectional, district and state tournaments. We need to get healthy. We have quite a few other guys who can roll, but we have to get them healthy. We have ankle issues, we have knee issues.”

Le, who is seeking his third state berth, qualified at 113 a year ago but the tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Irish, who are 2-3 in the OCC-Capital Division, lost to Westerville North 63-11 on Jan. 28.

“When you give up six or seven forfeits, you can’t expect to come in and beat a team like (coach) David Grant’s Westerville North team,” Huddle said. “They’re one of the best teams in our district. We knew that coming in. We wanted to come in and have some good matches and we did.”

•Earning back-to-back wins over teams in the CHC-Red has the Coffman hockey team feeling good about its progress with the Blue Jackets Cup and the district tournament approaching.

The Shamrocks beat Olentangy Orange 7-5 on Jan. 30 at Chiller Dublin as junior defenseman Camden Willis scored two goals.

On Feb. 2 at Chiller Ice Works, Coffman edged CHC-Red opponent New Albany 4-3 to improve to 10-9 overall and 7-8 in CHC-White. Junior forward Noah Clemens scored the game-winner off a pass from senior forward David Shevetz.

Willis has been a part of a defense that also features senior Gavin Schiefferle and junior Brycen Levings in front of junior goalie Will Pace.

“I think I’m playing pretty well this year, but my defense is covering me on a lot of the mistakes I make,” Pace said. “Just to beat a team like Orange is huge for our team.”

The top eight teams in the CHC will compete for the Blue Jackets Cup title from Feb. 11-14, with the consolation bracket featuring the CHC’s other 10 programs set for Feb. 10-14.

The district tournament drawing was held Feb. 10.

“(Orange was) our best game for sure this year,” coach Jeff Kerr said. “We’re kind of where we want to be in regards to our effort and execution. We’re obviously disappointed we’re not higher up in the standings because we believe we’re a better team than our record shows.”

–Jarrod Ulrey

•Learning how to finish games has been an area of emphasis for the Jerome boys basketball team, which has no seniors in its starting lineup and just two seniors in the program.

The Celtics were 5-11 after losing 42-33 to Olentangy Liberty on Feb. 2, but seven of those losses had been by 10 points or fewer, including 51-46 to Westerville North on Jan. 30.

Junior forward Matt Butler, junior guard Lachlan MacDonald, junior guard David Adolph and sophomore guard Ryan Nutter all have missed games because of injuries or other issues.

MacDonald and Nutter were both averaging 10 points to lead the team through 16 games.

With 11 of his 13 players eligible to return, coach Richie Beard hopes his team can get in all 22 of its allowed regular-season games to go along with postseason competition.

The Division I district tournament is scheduled to start Feb. 23.

"We just can’t finish games,” Beard said. “In six of our losses, we’ve either had the lead at the end, had a chance to tie it, had a chance to win and just haven’t done it. We haven’t made enough shots at the end of the game. We had Darby down five with (1 minute, 13 seconds left) and had two costly turnovers and a bad shot (in a 62-60 loss Jan. 16). We’ve had guys injured. We’ve been dealing with all this stuff, and when you’re a young team, sometimes that focus level is difficult.”

–Jarrod Ulrey

•Figuring out how to take some of the pressure off junior guard Ajay Sheldon has been one of the goals for Coffman boys basketball coach Jamey Collins.

“We’ve been relying really heavily on Ajay,” Collins said. “There’s been a lot of the weight on his shoulders and he’s been great with it. He’s just really done a great job, and the great thing about him is that he keeps getting better. It’s hard in this league to be a first-year starting point guard. You’re going to get chased around every night and he’s been chased around more than any player I’ve ever coached.”

Sheldon was averaging 23.5 points through 13 games for the Shamrocks, who were 9-4 overall after beating Olentangy 68-57 on Feb. 2. They were 4-3 in the OCC-Central after losing 65-55 to Orange on Jan. 29.

That setback came three days after Coffman’s 66-59 victory over Hilliard Bradley on Jan. 26 snapped a streak of 61 consecutive league wins for the Jaguars going back to January 2016.

Players such as junior guard Ryan Lynn, who missed last season with an injury, and junior wing player Mason Maggs have seen their roles increase as Coffman tries to build depth for the Division I district tournament, which begins Feb. 23.

“(Maggs and Lynn) have gotten better every day in practice and nine times out of 10, they’ve made really great plays for us,” Collins said. “I’ve been really impressed with them. Mason had a career-high 18 points (in an 84-56 win over Walnut Ridge on Jan. 30) and Ryan Lynn had seven rebounds and seven assists, both career highs.”

–Jarrod Ulrey

•The Jerome wrestling team is gearing up for the postseason, which begins with Division I sectional competition Feb. 27 at Upper Arlington.

After beating Olentangy 36-24 on Jan. 28, the Celtics were 2-2 in the OCC-Cardinal, with their league finale set for Feb. 11 at home against Darby.

Jerome was 8-9 overall after going 1-2 on Jan. 30, losing to Hilliard Davidson 44-18 and Central Crossing 51-24 and beating Worthington Kilbourne 43-24.

Coach Matt White said juniors Luke Milanovich (145) and Coleton Fleury (195) have led the way, while other key wrestlers have included senior Austin Wagner (138) and juniors Othman Taha (170/182) and Brady White (170/182).

“The two standouts so far have been Luke Milanovich and Coleton Fleury,” coach White said. “Both were district alternates last year and have taken a significant step in their progress and have some quality matches against tough competition that have contributed to some of our dual-meet victories.”

–Jarrod Ulrey

•Despite a losing record, the Scioto hockey team continues to enjoy the sport under first-year coach Zach Vallette.

The Irish were 1-18 overall and 0-15 in the CHC-Blue before closing the regular season Feb. 7 against Watterson.

“I’m having a lot of fun,” Vallette said. “It’s a good group of guys. The locker room is a lot of fun and practices are a lot of fun. We stay loose a little bit, even though the games don’t turn out the way we want them to be, so I try to make it a lot of fun.”

Scioto is competing in the consolation bracket of the Blue Jackets Cup, which began Feb. 10.

Vallette said top scorers include Nick Gould, Tommy Dwyer, Bennett Obenour, Ryan Wallace and Ian Waizmann, while John Jones has been the No. 1 goalie.

Scioto defeated Springfield 15-5 in a consolation game of the Orange Pioneer Classic on Jan. 17 at Chiller North for its first win.

–Frank DiRenna

