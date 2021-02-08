Wrestling: Jimmy Baumann helps Dublin Coffman Shamrocks become force

Among the things senior Jimmy Baumann hasn’t taken for granted about his career with the Dublin Coffman wrestling program is the reputation it continues to build.

The Shamrocks have won five Division I regional championships in six seasons, with the latest sending them to the state dual tournament Feb. 6 at Lakewood St. Edward, where they finished third of eight teams.

Baumann, who was an alternate for the state individual tournament as a freshman and qualified for that event each of the past two seasons, is the only four-year starter in the lineup.

“It’s kind of an expectation now since we’ve won (the regional team title), but it’s good to know our program is that good and that we’re able to have the opportunity to compete with the best teams and show all the hard work we’ve done, show that it’s going to pay off,” said Baumann, whose squad was 21-3 in duals after the state team tournament.

The Shamrocks also are looking to wrap up the OCC-Central Division title, as they take a 4-0 record into their league finale Feb. 11 at home against Hilliard Bradley.

The individual postseason begins Feb. 27 with sectional competition at Newark.

Baumann has been competing at 138, 145 and 152 pounds at times this winter but weighs closest to 138 and likely will compete at that weight during the postseason.

He was 36-6 last season and 16-5 this winter after the Shamrocks beat Massillon Perry 42-26 on Jan. 30. His career record after that match was 125-23.

Baumann, who is one of eight seniors in the program, believes his team has gotten as prepared as possible for the postseason despite limited tournament opportunities because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

He competed in the Super 32 Challenge on Oct. 24 and 25 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to help him get ready for this season and still is considering wrestling collegiately if the right opportunity arises.

“Jimmy is an extremely coachable kid that loves to compete with a physical style,” coach Chance Van Gundy said. “He’s been such a vital part of the building process of Coffman, wrestling since his freshman year. He’s the epitome of a team player and we’ll miss all the things he’s brought to the team these last four seasons. He has the right mindset and I look for him to make a big splash as he’ll be able to compete in his normal weight class (at 138) in the postseason.”

After matches Jan. 30, junior Ismael Ayoub (126/132) and freshman Omar Ayoub (113/120) both were 20-0, freshman Ethan Birden (132) was 20-1, junior Seth Shumate (195) was 14-1, senior Michael Blocher (220) and juniors Dez Gartrell (160) and Mitchell Broskie (182) all were 17-4 and junior Riley Ucker (heavyweight) was 13-2.

Shumate, who went 50-1 as a freshman and 43-0 last season, has a loss by injury default.

“Our coaches have done a really good job (helping us) limit contact tracing,” Baumann said. “We also have a lot of college guys in the room, so if a coach gets COVID we’re OK. There have been some disruptions, but I feel like we’re making the best of the situation.

“We’ve had a pretty hard schedule. We went up to Cleveland a lot and wrestled some of the better teams in the state. We’ve kind of put Central District wrestling on the map a little bit and I think we’re peaking at the right time.”

