Dublin Police Beat: Feb. 11

ThisWeek group

A 39-year-old man told the Dublin Police Department his vehicle was stolen between 8:30 p.m. Feb. 2 and 7:15 a.m. Feb. 3 from a residence on the 5500 block of Barney Drive.

Another vehicle in the driveway was searched and a spare key was found and likely used to steal the other vehicle, according to the police report.

Officers canvassed the area and found that $10 was stolen from a vehicle on the 5700 block of Richgrove Lane.

A camera-equipped doorbell at another Richgrove Lane residence recorded the stolen vehicle passing by at 4:09 a.m., according to the report.

At 11:23 p.m. Feb. 8, the vehicle was found near North Fourth and Warren streets in downtown Columbus.

Based on undisturbed snowfall, it appeared the vehicle had not recently been used or approached.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

• A purse was reported stolen between 11 p.m. Jan. 29 and 8 a.m. Jan. 30 from a vehicle parked on the 6200 block of Ruth Ann Court.

The purse and a wallet, which were worth $300, contained $40, according to the report.

The driver’s-side window was broken to gain entry into the vehicle.

• A woman on the 6500 block of Greensway Loop told police on Feb. 1 she was defrauded of $1,500.

• A business on the 6500 block of Dublin Center Drive reported that a 31-year-old woman stole merchandise worth $340 at 8 p.m. Feb. 1.