Getaway bar could provide escape for customers at Dublin's Bridge Park West

A new bar is expected to arrive in historic downtown Dublin this spring.

The Getaway Brewing Co. is expected to open the Getaway at 104 N. High St. in the northern-most portion of Bridge Park West.

It will not have a kitchen, but its operators will work with nearby restaurants on carryout options for its customers.

The Getaway will be operated by Jen Burton, Collin Castore and Travis Spencer, the cofounders of Seventh Son Brewing Co., 1101 N. Fourth St. in Columbus, and Antiques on High, 714 S. High St. in Columbus.

The wort used to produce the beer will be made at Seventh Son, and it will be fermented and finished at the Getaway, Castore said.

"We’re looking forward to opening the Getaway at Bridge Park," Castore said. "We want to connect with the fast-growing northern Columbus area that can’t always get to our downtown locations."

Dublin officials said they look forward to the bar's opening.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Getaway Brewing Co. to Dublin," said Dublin development director Colleen Gilger. "The location, at the northern end of our historic district overlooking the ravine, will deliver a unique entertainment experience, especially during patio season.

"The addition of the Getaway to Bridge Park West continues to diversify Dublin’s eclectic mix of eating and drinking establishments lining both sides of the Scioto River, cementing the area as a must-visit and must-return destination."

Named after both the 1985 Dodge Getaway camper van at Antiques on High and the shared love of travel among its cofounders, the Getaway is the partners' newest concept, said Jessica Rexer, senior vice president of marketing and communications for Crawford Hoying, the developer of Bridge Park.

“The Getaway will offer an experience for everyone," said Bob Hoying, principal at Crawford Hoying, the developer of the $350 million Bridge Park. "It’s the perfect addition to the neighborhood."

The Getaway will have a 3,900-square-foot interior taproom and a 1,000-square-foot greenhouse-style patio.

The patio will overlook Indian Run and the Scioto River, Rexer said.

Designed by Jenine Monks of Dune House Creative, the interior designer for Seventh Son and Antiques on High, the Getaway will have an adobe fireplace, white stucco and terrazzo materials.

“We wanted to create a place that is comfortable for everyone, a place where you can get away from it all,” Castore said.

The Getaway is the latest addition to Bridge Park, the 30-acre commercial development in Dublin along Riverside Drive on the east and west sides of the Scioto River and north of state Route 161. The project has been building out since 2015.

Examples of other restaurants and businesses at Bridge Park include the Avenue Steak Tavern, the Pearl, Urban Meyer’s Pint House, Cap City Fine Diner and Bar, Pins Mechanical Co., Frank & Carl’s, Condado Tacos, Local Cantina, Fado Pub & Kitchen and Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea.

