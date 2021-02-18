Dublin considering DORAs for Bridge Park and historic district

The city of Dublin will hold a virtual public-information meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 3 to gather feedback about proposed Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas in Dublin's historic district and Bridge Park development this summer.

The state's DORA program allows for municipalities to establish specific times and boundaries in which the possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages are permitted in outdoor public rights of way.

Several central Ohio cities have DORAs, including Delaware, Hilliard, Powell and Worthington.

Dublin is considering the establishment of two DORA districts, and Dublin City Council could approve a resolution authorizing them as soon as April 26, according to Feb. 16 memo to council from City Manager Dana McDaniel.

One proposed DORA is in Historic Dublin on the west side of the Scioto River, and the other is in Bridge Park on the east side of the river.

The DORA in the historic district includes East Bridge Street and is roughly bordered by Franklin and North streets and Blacksmith and Spring Hill lanes.

The Bridge Park DORA includes the area bordered by Riverside Drive and Larimer, Mooney and West Bridge streets.

In the memo from McDaniel, city officials recommend implementing a pilot DORA in 2021 by submitting an application in March to the state.

The pilot DORA would begin “as soon as feasible in May” and run through August, according to the memo, which was initiated by Dublin Deputy City Manager Megan O’Callaghan, law director Jennifer Readler, and community-events director Alison LeRoy.

The DORA hours and dates would be 5 to 10 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, according to the memo.

“But we want to hear from the public” before making final recommendations, said Lindsay Weisenauer, a public-affairs officer for Dublin.

According to the memo, city officials will provide a comprehensive review and assessment of the pilot DORA at the City Council meeting on Aug. 30.

The DORA concept appears to have early support, dating back to July 2020, when the idea first was floated and City Council requested staff members engage residents living adjacent to potential boundaries, the memo said.

Since then, more than 4,100 people have responded, and almost 86% support the creation of a DORA, according to the memo.

Scott Dring, president and CEO of Visit Dublin, Ohio, said, he too, supports a DORA as a benefit to the restaurants and taverns in the areas and as a means to attract visitors to the city.

Residents who want to participate in the March 3 public-information session are asked to register at dublinohiousa.gov/dora to receive a link to join.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo