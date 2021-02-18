Dublin Police Beat: Feb. 18

ThisWeek group

A 59-year-old Georgia man told the Dublin Police Department that tools worth $7,000 were stolen between 11 p.m. Feb. 9 and 3:55 p.m. Feb. 10 from a vehicle parked on the 5300 block of Parkcenter Avenue.

A window was broken to gain entry into the vehicle, according to the police report.

At the same time, date and location, a 64-year-old California man told police tools worth $830 also were stolen.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

• A 56-year-old Michigan man told police his company vehicle was entered forcibly between 9 p.m. Feb. 4 and 7 a.m. Feb. 5 while it was parked on the 5500 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard.

The passenger-side door lock was punched to enter the vehicle.

Its cargo area was separated by a security barrier, and the sliding door was secured by padlocks, according to the police report.

The cab area of the vehicle was ransacked and the owner was not sure at the time of the report if any property was missing.

• A resident on the 2900 block of Glenloch Circle reported a glass bottle was thrown at an upstairs window, breaking the window, between 9:40 and 9:50 p.m. Feb. 6.